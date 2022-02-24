Several UNO hockey players earn academic awards

Fourteen UNO hockey players have earned Distinguished Scholar-Athlete recognition by the NCHC.
To qualify, the players must carry a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. They are Brock Bremer, Jimmy Glynn, Jake Harrison, Nolan Krenzen, Matt Miller, Kirby Proctor, Jack Randl, Austin Roden, Isaiah Saville, Brandon Scanlin, Jason Smallidge, Nolan Sullivan, Martin Sundberg and Jacob Zab.
In addition to those members of the Academic All-Conference team, seven other Mavericks earned that honor for having a grade-point average of at least 3.0.
Those players are Joey Abate, Kevin Conley, Nate Knoepke, Chayse Primeau, Jonny Tychonick, Taylor Ward and Tyler Weiss.
