 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Several UNO hockey players earn academic awards

  • Updated
  • 0

Fourteen UNO hockey players have earned Distinguished Scholar-Athlete recognition by the NCHC.

To qualify, the players must carry a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. They are Brock Bremer, Jimmy Glynn, Jake Harrison, Nolan Krenzen, Matt Miller, Kirby Proctor, Jack Randl, Austin Roden, Isaiah Saville, Brandon Scanlin, Jason Smallidge, Nolan Sullivan, Martin Sundberg and ​Jacob Zab.

In addition to those members of the Academic All-Conference team, seven other Mavericks earned that honor for having a grade-point average of at least 3.0.

Those players are Joey Abate, Kevin Conley, Nate Knoepke, Chayse Primeau, Jonny Tychonick, Taylor Ward and Tyler Weiss.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert