Shatel: 25 years ago, UNO hockey helped put Omaha on the map

“When we got to the (Civic), there were all these people,” Brisson said. “It was crazy. I fell in love with Omaha right there.”

This weekend they will celebrate that pioneer spirit, and that love affair, in the ice palace they built at Ak-sar-ben Village.

UNO hockey turns 25 years old this season and the accomplishment deserves its own banner to raise to the rafters.

The program has an historic legacy, but it’s not about the 2015 Frozen Four or victories over Michigan or Jake Guentzel with the Pittsburgh Penguins (though all that stuff is extremely cool).

If you lived in Omaha in 1996, you know what I’m talking about.

Our sports town back then was very much like the city itself: comfortable, parochial, not much on big pictures.

The idea that UNO, the Division II commuter school on Dodge St., would create a Division I sport out of the dirt and get thousands of people to come watch was met with curiosity and snickers.

Who in the world would have thought UNO could start a chain reaction, a go-for-it revolution that would totally transform the town?

Mainly one person.