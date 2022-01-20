Shatel: 25 years ago, UNO hockey helped put Omaha on the map

The pioneers, they follow a voice. Who knows what they hear?
In 1996, Omaha was somewhere in the middle of America. But nowhere on the planet of college hockey.
Mike Kemp had a great job as assistant hockey coach at Wisconsin when he heard that UNO was adding men’s hockey. Kemp, who coached UNO’s club team in 1974-75, smiled.
“I heard about it at the coach’s convention in the spring of 1996,” Kemp said. “And quite honestly, I was fairly uncertain it was going to take place.
“I called up Don Leahy and he convinced me it was going to occur.”
Soon, kids all over Canada were getting calls about this place in Nebraska.
“I was an 18-year-old kid in London, Ontario, and I got a call from David Quinn,” said Rob Facca, one of the founding Mavs.
“You go down here and hear about opportunity, see the close-knit community and campus. Then they take you to the Civic (Auditorium) and you envision it being sold out. It gave you goosebumps.”
David Brisson was a kid from British Columbia who simply tagged along with his roommate, Shane Glover, on a recruiting trip to some place called Nebraska.
“When we got to the (Civic), there were all these people,” Brisson said. “It was crazy. I fell in love with Omaha right there.”
This weekend they will celebrate that pioneer spirit, and that love affair, in the ice palace they built at Ak-sar-ben Village.
UNO hockey turns 25 years old this season and the accomplishment deserves its own banner to raise to the rafters.
The program has an historic legacy, but it’s not about the 2015 Frozen Four or victories over Michigan or Jake Guentzel with the Pittsburgh Penguins (though all that stuff is extremely cool).
If you lived in Omaha in 1996, you know what I’m talking about.
Our sports town back then was very much like the city itself: comfortable, parochial, not much on big pictures.
The idea that UNO, the Division II commuter school on Dodge St., would create a Division I sport out of the dirt and get thousands of people to come watch was met with curiosity and snickers.
Who in the world would have thought UNO could start a chain reaction, a go-for-it revolution that would totally transform the town?
Mainly one person.
Don Leahy, the heart and soul of Omaha sports, was the right man at the right time. Only Leahy had the credibility to get people with local money and politics to sign up. If Don said it, you believed.
Then Leahy hired Kemp, who had the “ice cred” in the national hockey community that gave UNO’s program validation.
The next thing we knew, we were packed into a sold-out Civic Auditorium screaming “U-N-O” while Kemp coached a team that could beat the big boys and Leahy watched from behind the glass in the corner, like a proud patriarch.
Things started getting real on March 14, 2000. On a Tuesday night in downtown Omaha, riding the wings of Jeff Hoggan, the Mavs beat Bowling Green in a one-game playoff to make the CCHA tournament.
The people who were there will never forget the sound of that growth spurt. In fact, some say it could still be heard the following November when Omaha voters passed the dream of a new downtown arena.
That’s not to say that UNO spurred the arena and decade that changed the city.
But that giant step to 17,000 fans, NCAA basketball and Rolling Stones looked a lot less daunting thanks to the chance UNO took — and delivered.
Over the years, UNO hockey had to become a survivor.
From the administrative turmoil and turnover of athletic directors on campus. From its decision to leave the Civic for the cavernous Qwest Center (which Kemp called a mistake). And in the full transition to Division I sports.
And then a funny thing happened to the program that many said would never last.
It began to give back.
Many of the players who came to Omaha from all points of North America settled down. Started careers. Raised families.
And started fantasy baseball and football leagues. Oh, the horror.
“Over half of my life has been spent in Omaha,” said Brisson, who is the president of the UNO Alumni Association.
“We have about 40 players that have stayed in town. If you do the math, that’s one of every five players that the program recruited stayed in town. Which is remarkable.”
Facca, who is the Head USA Scout for the Chicago Blackhawks, settled in Omaha. It’s the hometown of his wife, Nicole. He plays golf with Kendall Sidoruk and is in fantasy leagues run by Hoggan and Brisson.
“A lot of us are friends still,” Facca said. “A lot of us are godparents, we've been to each other’s weddings. The guys were close knit. The guys gelled, all got along. Omaha was great to all of us. That’s what made it work.”
And how, Brisson said, former Mavs such as Dan Ellis, Billy Pugliese, Mike Skogland, Allan Carr, Sidoruk and Hoggan are coaching youth hockey teams.
Preparing the next wave of Bulls.
“What I’m most proud about is that so many players are still here today,” Kemp said. “They raised families here, started careers, coaching youth hockey, working on charities.
“They all came from someplace else. That to me is what I’m most proud of.”
That, more than the wins or coaches and 15 NHL players, is the legacy of UNO Hockey.
“We’re still building,” said UNO coach Mike Gabinet, who played for the Mavs from 2000-4. “The North Dakota’s and Denver’s and Minnesota’s have been going for a long time. In a lot of ways, we’re just getting started.”
But now everyone knows how to find Omaha.
