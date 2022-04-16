Shatel: Adrian Dowell is eyeing UNO's next frontier — men's basketball

Breakfast. Lunch. Dinner.

That was the message that Adrian Dowell took from his friend and mentor, Bruce Rasmussen. And it had nothing to do with carbs.

It means you’re always working, always selling the dream. Morning. Noon. Night.

Breakfast. Lunch. Dinner.

“I had a breakfast meeting this morning,” Dowell said on Friday. “I’m having one at lunch and you better believe I’ll be with someone after work tonight.”

Dowell is going to build UNO athletics, one meal at a time.

The Mavericks athletic director, in his fourth month on the job, laid out the plan on Friday as we spoke at Baxter Arena.

It was a historic interview, in a way. I asked Dowell something I had never before asked a UNO A.D.

What’s your vision for Maverick athletics?

For years, the plan at UNO was simple: make the NCAA Division II playoffs in all sports, attract local kids and fans and be content to live in the shadow of NU and Creighton.

It was not a place where athletic directors came to make their name. One former Mav A.D. lasted less than a year and left to sell cars in Iowa.

Don Leahy returned and his presence lent credibility to a bold move: the birth of Division I hockey.

But that was an outlier. UNO was a place where athletic directors came and left, mostly after they found there was a lack of commitment and support from the administration.

In 2009, Trev Alberts arrived with no experience and one mission: keep UNO athletics from going out of business.

Alberts changed the identity and dynamic of Maverick sports in Omaha. He sold a dream and knocked on enough doors — the right doors — to get an arena and baseball/softball complex built.

But there’s more work to be done. More doors to knock on. A bigger dream to sell.

“I see a lot of potential,” Dowell said. “I see a lot of assets. Going through the hiring (of a men’s basketball coach) process, it wasn’t just me.

“There was a lot of interest in this job nationally, a lot of high-caliber interest. A lot of people see the assets.

“Where are you? Omaha, 1.2 million people. Of that group, there are 100,000 UNO alums. Look at the arena, the campus, Ak-sar-ben, the energy.”

Dowell thinks UNO is ready to take off like a rocket.

The next frontier: men’s basketball.

He might be the right man at the right time. Dowell, a Salem, Va., native, worked at West Virginia when Bob Huggins took the Mountaineers to the 2010 Final Four.

He worked at the NCAA, focusing on the basketball tournament and Final Four. He saw how big-time programs got it done.

And he’s been at Creighton the last seven years, taking notes as Rasmussen and Greg McDermott built a Big East contender and had the Creighton logo on shirts and jackets in all corners of Omaha.

Dowell wants to see that same passion for UNO.

The way to light that fire: men’s basketball.

Dowell is a big fan of UNO hockey. He says coach Mike Gabinet, the culture he has built and the support the program has in the community is national title-caliber.

He wouldn’t change anything, other than to get Mav hockey a bigger presence in the community — and hockey community. Gabinet wants that, too.

But even the hockey folks will tell you that the sport is not mainstream. It can’t motivate the average Omaha sports fan the way a winning men’s basketball team would.

Like that place where Dowell used to work.

“That’s what I’m banking on,” Dowell said.

“There’s plenty of room in this market for two successful Division I basketball programs. I feel confident we can get this rolling.

“We’re not in the Big East. But this is Division I. And we’re in a good league and a winnable league. This community will support a winner.”

To that end, Dowell’s first moves at UNO had to do with beefing up development, marketing — and men’s basketball.

He hired Chris Crutchfield, a former Mav football and basketball player who was a top recruiter and assistant at Oklahoma and Oregon. Crutchfield’s first hire was Kyan Brown, who was associate head coach at North Dakota State and went to two NCAA tournaments with the Bison.

And there are the magic words.

NCAA tournament.

For Dowell’s vision to work, Crutchfield can’t just win the Summit League. He’s got to get UNO into its first NCAA tournament.

The response around Omaha might be historic, too.

“That’s absolutely right,” Dowell said. “Look at case study after case study. Look at the potential of a school to make the NCAA tournament, especially the first time. Look at what St. Peter’s run had on its students — not only this year but the next 10 years.

“That’s what we’re interested in. How do we use athletics to shine a beacon of light on this institution?”

Or, how do you fill Baxter Arena and make it the place to be and be seen?

How can you add to the enrollment of 15,892 — the highest since 1992?

And how can you get those 100,000 alums fired up and proud to wear the “O” on their chest?

Dowell knows the answer. He saw it first-hand at the CHI Health Center. Where, he says, he also ran into some of those Maverick alums.

“I had no idea,” Dowell said. “People always assume people going to Creighton games are Creighton alums. The reality is, most people going to Creighton games are not Creighton alums.

“In fact, I would argue that there are more UNO alums going to Creighton games.

“It doesn’t mean they are just Creighton people. What makes this market unique is people will support Lincoln (NU), Creighton and UNO. I’ve heard from so many people who said they weren’t just Creighton, they like UNO, too.”

Dowell, 35, is young and energetic. He’s leading Maverick Athletics in a time where college sports moves ultra fast.

Name, Image and Likeness will come knocking on the door of the lower Division I schools eventually, if it’s not already there. And later this summer, the NCAA will meet to possibly redefine the rules and standards for Division I.

It’s a crazy, stressful time to be an athletic director. Dowell said that, combined with the COVID-19 years, there was 40 percent turnover in Division I athletic directors the last four years. More and more A.D.s are getting out.

There’s a lot on Dowell’s plate. Good thing there are three meals in a day.

“Bruce taught me so much, and I still talk to him,” Dowell said of the former Creighton athletic director. “How to treat people. How to support coaches. And if you do more for the community than for yourself, the community will also help you.

“Breakfast. Lunch. Dinner. All of a sudden those touches add up. We can say we’re resource-challenged. But do you think we’ve been exhaustive in knocking on each and every door?

“That’s the opportunity in front of us. A lot of people focus on the challenges we have, but look at the opportunity we have. We have 100,000 alums in this area. Let’s go get them.”

