First downs and second guesses:

Former World-Herald colleague Paul Hammel has alerted me to what he considers an egregious oversight.

He says Bruce Benedict should be in the UNO Athletics Hall of Fame.

I totally agree.

Benedict, who played 12 years for the Atlanta Braves, grew up in Omaha. He played for Millard High (South) and then played three seasons (1973-75) for Coach Virgil Yelkin at UNO.

Benedict was drafted by the Braves in the fifth round of the 1976 MLB Draft. He didn’t graduate from UNO.

That’s a sticking point.

According to Hammel, who played briefly with Benedict at UNO, the UNO Hall requires inductees to be graduates of the school.

I understand the idea behind that. And in this era of the transfer portal, it seems more pertinent.

But athletes — including baseball and hockey players — who left early because they turned professional ought to be given an exemption.

Benedict, a catcher, was the first baseball player in UNO history to make the major leagues. And he starred for the 1976 team, which won a school record (at the time) 33 games and was the first to make the NCAA regionals.

UNO Athletic Director Adrian Dowell said on Monday “As intercollegiate athletics continues to evolve, we need to also make sure that our HOF selection processes evolve with the times ... so we can hopefully recognize even more outstanding former Mavericks.”

Sounds like the perfect time to revisit those processes.

And Benedict is the perfect place to start.

Investigating Iowa baseball

There’s not much to say about the report (ESPN.com, Action Network) that the Iowa Gaming Commission has opened an investigation into Iowa baseball suspensions.

If the investigation finds anything, details and facts will come out.

On the heels of Alabama firing its baseball coach over suspicious betting activity on Tide baseball, these are stories nobody wants to see.

Nebraska baseball's stars

A strange Nebraska baseball season begins a climactic two weeks at Charles Schwab Field tonight, with the hope of being back there in two weeks for the Big Ten tournament.

This is where it helps to have stars.

Max Anderson and Brice Mathews, how strong are your backs?

K-State's chess move

Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor is a pretty savvy boss.

Coming off a Big 12 football championship and Sugar Bowl berth, Taylor gave football coach Chris Klieman an eight-year extension worth $44 million.

That’s a chess move against all the would-be suitors who figure to come after Klieman in the coming years, armed with more cash.

But Klieman isn’t a guy seeking bigger jobs. He’s a fit at KSU. And now he’s locked up through 2030, probably with a hefty buyout.

Klieman, an Iowa native, would be a natural candidate for the Iowa job — if and when Kirk Ferentz ever decides to retire.

Now? He’s set to lead K-State into a Big 12 world without Oklahoma and Texas — and wherever else realignment takes them.

Ten years ago, Bill Snyder, the legendary coach whose name is on K-State’s stadium, received a five-year extension worth $14.75 million.

Timing is everything. K-State appears to understand that.

Three-on-three basketball

The Creighton women’s team winning the USA Basketball 3X Nationals tournament brings up a good idea: would the NCAA consider a spring or summer three-on-three season? And would fans show up?

I believe they would.

One more and I’m outta here

The Memorial Stadium responses and stories have been rolling in and I want to include one that NU volleyball coach John Cook gave me last week.

Cook said his favorite Memorial Stadium memory came when Alex Henery kicked a 57-yard field goal to help beat Colorado in 2008.

“That’s the loudest I’ve ever heard it,” Cook said. “It felt like Memorial Stadium was shaking. I just remember it was in the evening, a beautiful night. Just the whole ambience and atmosphere at night. That’s always stuck with me.”

Keep the stories coming. The email box will be open all summer.