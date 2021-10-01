Shatel: Does Mike Kemp want to be UNO's next athletic director?

“But we have a tremendous support in this community. We are where I hoped we’d be. It’s the leading hockey program in the city. It has a tremendous following, very loyal and dedicated. We have established ourselves as a known brand in the college hockey world and in Canada.

“We’ve had ebbs and flows across the 25 years. We continue to move up the ladder. I’m pleased, not satisfied. I have a great optimism toward the future. Mike Gabinet is the right guy to take us into the future.”

Q: There were those when Gabinet was hired who thought he wasn’t the most qualified candidate. Did you hear the critics?

A: “Oftentimes instead of the high-profile hire, the low-profile hire is the better one. I’ve known Mike since he was 18 years old. I saw in him as a player the kind of vision and thoughtfulness he had. Then you saw him as a young coach with a great mind for the game, really innovative and good with student-athletes.”

Q: You recommended to Trev that he go after Dean Blais when you stepped down. A lot of guys with egos might not have done that.

A: “It was what was best for where we were at. I’m not ego-driven. I’m one of those guys, put your head down and work hard, go forward and do what’s right.”