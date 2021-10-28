Sometimes it’s the quiet ones you have to keep an eye on.

Mike Gabinet is that guy. The UNO hockey coach’s nickname is “Gabby.” Except he’s anything but.

He’s the tall, quiet chap in the back of the room. He’s listening to everything. He’s taking it all in. You see him and you say, “I wonder what he’s up to.”

Then you look up and his team has followed up an NCAA tournament season by entering the top 10.

UNO hockey is a lot like its coach. Here in late October, the sports world focuses on Nebraska football’s stretch run, the drama always surrounding Scott Frost.

Husker volleyball grabs headlines. High school football playoffs elbow their way in. Creighton and Nebraska basketball newcomers have piqued our interests.

Meanwhile, Mav hockey has already played six games, all at home, and we haven’t hit Halloween.

Hockey has the longest season in college sports. From early October until March. The hardcores know. The rest of Omaha waits until January, after football, when North Dakota and Denver come to town.

It’s a small window. And there were times, particularly under former coach Dean Blais, where it seemed UNO would start fast in October and November then run out of gas in February, right when the biggest games and crowds found the ice.

The tall, quiet coach in the back of the crowd wants to change that.

He wants to turn every head in Omaha. He wants top-10 rankings and NCAA tourney bids to be expected.

On the 25th anniversary of the program, he wants the team to dream as big as the founders did in 1996.

The quiet man spoke the other day and had something to say.

“I want more,” Gabinet said. “I have such a big belief in where we can go as a program. Will it happen today, tomorrow, five years, 10 years? I don’t know.

“But I have a big belief in it. We’re going to get there.”

Where?

“I want to be the No. 1 college hockey program in the country,” Gabinet said. “I want 8,000 people at every game. I want this arena packed.

“I want the university to be proud of this program. I talked to our team about how I want us to be a reflection of the community, how we play the game, how hard we work, the type of character kids we bring in here. I want that building rocking.”

Gabinet has been building toward this, brick by brick, in the background. That’s why he was hired.

When Dean Blais retired in 2017, former Athletic Director Trev Alberts and Associate A.D. Mike Kemp wanted a coach who would build a solid culture. And someone who would live in Omaha year-round and spread that culture to the community.

Gabinet comes from hockey bloodlines. His grandfather, Claire Drake, was the John Wooden of Canadian hockey. It didn’t hurt that Gabinet was a former UNO player.

Blais had taken UNO to the Frozen Four and opened a new arena that had to be filled, so there were no shortage of detractors who thought Gabinet wasn’t experienced enough, that he would be a caretaker coach in the ultra-competitive NCHC.

Quietly, consistently, Gabinet and his staff built the foundation for three years. Fans could see the coaching and attention to detail. The teams played hard, though they didn’t always win.

Then, during last year’s pandemic season, it happened.

In training for the shortened season and pod in Omaha, the Mavs found a chemistry. Something clicked. UNO finished fourth in the NCHC and made the NCAA tourney.

“We did get more time as a team during training,” sophomore Matt Miller said. “We formed a really good bond and that carried over all season.

“This year we have a lot of guys back and it carried over into this season. We do have high expectations. The rankings and that will sort itself out. But our goal is to make the tournament again and do even better.”

The Mavericks used the pandemic to their advantage. It doesn’t matter how or when the winning starts.

“Last year was great,” Gabinet said. “Did we overachieve? I wasn’t surprised by it. I’m excited to play anybody we face.

“One thing that success does, you get a little taste of it. As much as you want to talk about the process, it’s nice to have those small little wins along the way to draw back on. I think that really helped our program grow.”

Expectations are an interesting thing. Blais brought them to UNO because of his national title résumé. But UNO hockey has always struggled knowing what or how much to expect.

Dreaming big is part of the culture Gabinet is building from the ground up. Which is why he doesn’t downplay this week’s top-10 ranking.

“It’s to be celebrated,” Gabinet said. “One of our goals is to bring some joy and some juice to the games.”

Getting Baxter Arena lit up is the next brick of the foundation. UNO has averaged 3,369 through six games.

Fall attendance is tough sledding. After home games this weekend and next, UNO has two home games until Denver arrives Jan. 7.

The U.S. Olympic Curling Trials has something to do with that. But for Gabinet, it’s another challenge to embrace.

He’s convinced that’s the type of attitude and approach that will win games and attract fans to the ice no matter what time of year.

Belief is a powerful thing. In recent years, the quiet man has left the back of the room and begun to share that belief with boosters, fans and Omahans.

He wants them to know what’s coming.

“I really enjoy the people in this community and we have some big-time supporters who are unbelievable people,” Gabinet said. “One of the fastest ways to learn is to be quiet and listen.”

Sometimes a guy has to talk. Even better: Let his team do the talking.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.