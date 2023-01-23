Shatel: Top administrators aren't just showing up for Omaha sports, they're promoting them

First downs and second guesses:

It’s the last weekend in January and Omaha Hockey is in third place in the NCHC.

But there’s a bigger story going on here.

I saw it two weeks ago. Something unbelievable.

On Thursday night, Jan. 12, more than 200 former UNO football players gathered at a Maverick basketball game at Baxter Arena.

The old Bulls hung out in the end zone, hugging teammates and friends they hadn’t seen in years. They drank. They told stories. They were introduced to the crowd at halftime.

Then they went back and stayed until the end.

On the next night, at the UNO hockey game, NU President Ted Carter hosted a tailgate party on the practice ice at Baxter for the bigger boosters and “key stakeholders” of UNO. Chancellor Joanne Li also attended, along with athletic director Adrian Dowell.

Carter, a former college hockey player whose nickname was “Slap Shot,” wore a gray UNO jersey. So did Li.

Carter did an interview on national TV (CBS Sports Network) and talked about hockey and UNO. He’s one of the most sports-centric presidents NU has had.

Li, a CFA, arrived at UNO admitting she didn’t know much about sports. But she has made up for it with energy and passion. She shows up. She cares. She understands how important athletics are to the school.

That’s more important than knowledge.

Meanwhile, as Carter and Li were selling the school and program that night, they announced a contract extension for head coach Mike Gabinet, through 2026. Yes, in the middle of the season.

The football reunion went so well that Dowell says they want to schedule more events with former football players.

And he plans on inviting the former UNO wrestlers and coaches back for a reunion, too.

If you’re a Maverick, pinch yourself.

The top administrators at UNL and UNO are not only showing up for Maverick sports, they want to promote sports.

The NU President and UNO Chancellor and athletic director are all standing hand-in-hand-in hand. They work together.

And now all factions of UNO alumni are getting together and on the same page.

Trev Alberts set the table. But he couldn’t do this as athletic director. He couldn’t bring the football players and wrestlers — who all have check books — back into the fold.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen such stability and teamwork at UNO. Maybe the Del Weber and Don Leahy days.

But the stakes are higher now. A hockey arena must be filled. A Division I men’s basketball team must pull its weight. Standards for NCAA Division I membership keep evolving. UNO has to keep up.

I don’t know what the ceiling is for UNO sports. With only 16 NCAA hockey bids, it’s hard for Mav hockey to make the tourney on a regular basis. Harder still for the basketball team in a one-bid league.

But with this kind of administrative support and alums standing together, Dowell’s department has a chance to find that ceiling. Or create a new one.

Now, if they can just get more of those gray jerseys.

Nebrasketball and injuries

Injuries happen. And they are the worst.

The loss of Juwan Gary and Emmanuel Bandoumel for the season drastically changes Nebraska men's basketball.

With those two, you could see five, maybe six chances for wins and a shot at a post-season tourney.

Now, it’s hard to tell how many wins might be left.

The Huskers (10-10) are thin. Gary and Bandoumel did so much. Sam Griesel and Derrick Walker, run that two-man game.

Rhule and the portal

It appears that Matt Rhule is adapting to the transfer portal quite nicely.

Gabinet's extension

Dowell pointed to Mike Gabinet making the NCAA tournament in 2021 and his 21 wins last year as reasons for the contract extension (2026). He said if UNO makes the NCAA tourney during the next three seasons, the contract rolls over to 2027.

“We have the right momentum,” Dowell said. “To his credit, he does have a number of great recruiting classes stacked up. The coaching staff and roster is definitely headed in the right direction.”

Hosting a playoff?

The NCAA’s would be nice. But I’m looking at the Mavs’ position in third place in the NCHC.

Top four host the first round of the league playoffs at home. UNO has never hosted a playoff game at Baxter Arena. And never been to the NCHC Frozen Face-Off.

Five league series remain, including a finish with first-place St. Cloud at home and at North Dakota.

Another Big East week

Xavier (8-1) plays at UConn and Creighton. CU (5-3) hosts St. John’s and the Muskies.

A chance for the Jays to build a win streak in a league where there aren’t many, and make a move on the top.

Just another big week in the Big East.

Pink Out game

The annual Pink Out game (Xavier) on Saturday is one of my favorite events of the year.

Omaha looks great in pink. And the green ($27,432) goes to a worthy cause, Omaha’s Hope Lodge.

No Steve Lavin for $1 drink night on Wednesday. Creighton might need to schedule the University of San Diego for $1 drink night next year.

One more and I’m outta here

Patrick Mahomes on one leg vs. Joe Burrow? Pass the popcorn.

