Shatel: Toughness serves Derrin Hansen well during his 24 years with UNO men's basketball

The Fidler raised the roof.

After Frankie Fidler hit that gasping 3-pointer at the buzzer against Denver last Thursday night, his UNO teammates mobbed him. And my eyes immediately searched for Derrin Hansen.

The UNO coach went through the handshake line. Then, like an actor on stage, turned to the audience.

Hansen found his wife, Vicki, and daughter, Erica. His eyes welled up. Hansen had to put his mother, Bonnie, in hospice that morning. The emotions engulfed him.

He took a step back, held out his arms as if to say, “Are you not entertained?” And took a bow.

Then he and the Mavericks took a customary victory lap, high-fiving the fans. I’ll never forget that game or that scene.

It seems like years ago now for Hansen.

His mother died Saturday. As the Mavs had the weekend off games, he was in Grand Island, making arrangements.

On Wednesday, as the team took the bus to Macomb for a game with Western Illinois, Hansen attended his mother’s funeral in Grand Island.

He grew up in Holdredge and later St. Paul. His father, Merv, was in real estate, central Nebraska style. He sold farms and ranches.

Merv died four years ago.

“They graduated from high school before rock 'n' roll, in 1946 and 1947,” Hansen said. “My mom graduated in a class of seven, dad in a class of four.

“Cushing High School, up by St. Paul. The school hasn’t been there since 1953. They’re almost out of graduates.

“My dad was known for his work ethic. Mom had the gift of gab.”

They gave their son both gifts, along with a bonus legacy.

Toughness.

This son of St. Paul is friendly, a storyteller, a man and coach of the people. But beneath the exterior, Hansen is one tough hombre.

The trait has come in handy while Hansen has spent 24 years with UNO basketball, with four athletic directors, pushing and prodding and working for the next day, practice, game.

Hansen, a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan, started out at Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte. He was an assistant and recruiting coordinator.

Then his career became a fast break.

In 1998, he came to UNO as an assistant for Kevin Lehman.

Three years later, Kevin McKenna took over Mav basketball. And kept Hansen around.

After four years of winning, McKenna went back to Creighton as an assistant. UNO A.D. David Herbster promoted Hansen to head coach.

That was 2005. Five years later, Hansen woke up one day and discovered he was a Division I coach.

He had five winning seasons and two NCAA tournaments in Division II. Then the rules changed. He needed better players. And more of them.

Now he was the guy that the big boys called for a guaranteed payday — and win.

In 10 years in Division I, Hansen has had four winning seasons. No thanks to having played Indiana and Michigan State and Kansas over and over.

All of those games brought $4 million to UNO’s athletic budget. Talk about taking one for the team.

I’ve never heard Hansen complain. Once.

“He’s definitely a man’s man,” says Gary Grote, who helped start the “67th Street Hoops” backer group for Hansen.

“He’s always been the underdog, fighting the uphill battle. He puts up with a lot, having to go on the road for weeks because of Curling (Trials), the buy-in games.

“The deck’s kind of been stacked against him. But he keeps on coaching, telling stories and being a cheerleader for UNO.”

Finally, Hansen struck gold.

Tra-Deon Hollins and Tre’Shawn Thurman, a pair of ballers from Omaha Central, signed up. Then Zach Jackson, Mitch Hahn and Matt Pile.

On March 8, 2017, UNO missed a shot at the buzzer against South Dakota State that would have won the Summit League tournament and clinched a berth in the NCAA tournament.

Two years later, Hansen’s Mavs finished second in the Summit and again played for the NCAA tourney berth. But lost to North Dakota State.

So close to hero and legend status. Twice.

A few years later, injuries and the pandemic derailed momentum. UNO has gone 16-16, 5-20 and 5-22 this year with the loss of projected starters La’Mel Robinson, Wanjang Tut and Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler, a transfer from Wichita State, for the season.

“Ask Darian DeVries (Drake coach) how good Chandler could have been,” Grote said. “But, everyone has breaks.

“I would tell you a lot of people are pulling for Derrin. I think it’s a far different vibe than it is in Lincoln.”

Part of it is the positive vibe from Hansen, the second-longest tenured UNO basketball coach to Bob Hanson.

And now he’s got Fidler, the freshman from Bellevue West who is blossoming into a charismatic star.

“A really smart guy once told me, 'Name another team sport that starts fewer than five starters,'” Hansen said.

“There isn’t a sport that can get as good quickly because of a player or two, but can also get hurt as quickly when you lose a player or two.

“You know what? The experience we’re gaining right now will pay dividends next year. Hey, we’re playing better. We can still get sixth place.”

Hansen will go down as one of the most important figures in UNO athletic history.

With football and wrestling eliminated, the spotlight focused on basketball. Hansen had to move the program from Division II to I, survive playing the Goliaths and move into a new arena.

He did all that, and upgraded recruiting to an unprecedented level.

Hansen can't wait to work with Adrian Dowell, UNO’s new athletic director who has been around big-time basketball at West Virginia and Creighton.

Dowell, who attends every men’s basketball game, no doubt wants to fill Baxter Arena and get the place rocking.

But what is on Dowell's mind?

Hansen says he and Dowell have spoken a handful of times and are set to talk after the season. Hansen has one year remaining on his contract.

Two of the topics of discussion: Getting the cost of attendance into scholarships and cutting back on the number of money games against the Goliaths. UNO hoops needs both to compete in the Summit.

“I’ve been around Adrian a few times, heard him speak,” Grote said. “The message I’ve heard is we need to give (Hansen) some support.”

Perhaps Hansen should take Dowell over to Lincoln for some golf. Grote loves telling the story about the time he and Hansen played former Nebraska coach Tim Miles and assistant Michael Lewis at Lincoln Country Club.

“Tim paid for our golf, bought our beer,” Grote said. “We ended up beating them for like $100.

“We were joking, are we really going to take the money from Miles after he hosted us all day? I looked over at Derrin and said, 'Do you know how much (Miles) makes?'

“Derrin said, 'Heck yes, we’re taking their 100 bucks.'”

Merv and Bonnie raised a smart boy.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.