Shatel: UNO coach Chris Crutchfield's dream becomes a reality as he prepares to lead his alma mater

Every week, the New Mexico State basketball coaches would meet for lunch at Popeye’s Chicken.

And every week, Chris Crutchfield couldn’t believe what head coach Lou Henson was doing.

“He loved Popeye’s,” Crutchfield said. “But he would pull the skin off the chicken. I would tell him, “Coach, that’s the best part.’

“He said my wife doesn’t want me to eat that part.”

No worries. It was all about the napkins.

Henson, in the latter stages of a College Basketball Hall of Fame career, would take a stack of napkins and put them on the table.

Then, he would begin drawing up basketball plays, one on each napkin. Then hand them to Crutchfield.

“Do you think this will work?” Henson would ask Crutchfield.

When the answer was yes, those plays went into the “good” pile. The others were tossed.

“He would take the good pile to his office and put it on paper,” Crutchfield said. “That became our playbook.”

Meanwhile, Crutchfield saved the napkins.

They’re still among the pile of notebooks in Crutchfield’s UNO basketball office.

On Monday night the Chris Crutchfield Era begins when UNO men’s basketball travels to Allen FieldHouse to play the defending NCAA champion Kansas Jayhawks. His first regular-season game as a Division I head coach.

No big deal. “Crutch” has prepared a coaching lifetime for this moment.

As an assistant to Scott Sutton at Oral Roberts, he would talk defense with the legendary Eddie Sutton at practice. As associate head coach to Lon Kruger at Oklahoma from 2011 to 2019, Crutchfield had a front row seat to one of the great minds in college basketball history.

He was top assistant to Eric Musselman at Arkansas for two years. Then joined Dana Altman at Oregon for one season. He took notes on everything. And kept them.

“I kept playbooks,” Crutchfield said. “I have books and books on top of books in my office. I’m running Dana’s offense right now. I’m doing a lot of Coach Musselman’s defensive work. And I learned a lot from Lon about how to take advantage of mismatches.”

What about the famous napkins?

“There are a couple of out-of-bounds plays I use,” Crutchfield said.

Finally, the student has become the teacher.

Crutchfield knew he would get here. He didn’t know when. Twice, he’d been a head coach before. Once at Tyler (Texas) Junior College, and two years ago at Division II East Central (Okla.). But each time, he left to rejoin the assistant ranks, at New Mexico State and last year under Altman at Oregon.

Crutchfield had a plan. But he couldn’t have planned for it to come full circle.

“I’ve always had a dream of being a Division I head coach,” he said. “Had no idea it was going to happen at my alma mater. That’s what makes it special.”

Crutchfield, who played football and basketball at UNO from 1989-92, has always wanted to help kids. But he thought that would be as a police officer or working in the FBI.

“After I graduated I was a juvenile probation officer in downtown Omaha,” he said. “I was an intern. They gave me 30 cases.”

Crutchfield’s job was to visit and counsel teens who had found trouble.

“But it wasn’t what I wanted,” he said. “I wanted to coach.”

He started as a graduate assistant for UNO football coach Tom Mueller. Then the Kentucky native switched to his favorite, basketball, with coach Kevin Lehman.

Twenty six years and 11 stops later, he’s back.

Some things are different. UNO is Division I. The Mavs play in Baxter Arena.

Some are the same. Crutchfield has his old coach, Bob Hanson, at practice every day. He constantly seeks Hanson’s opinion. Still the student.

“I’ve been pretty blessed to be around so many good coaches,” Crutchfield said. “Take a little bit from here, a little bit from there. Put it all together and make my own team.”

He inherited some nice pieces, including blossoming local star Frankie Fidler. Crutchfield brought several other players in. They have some size and skills.

Athletic Director Adrian Dowell hired him to win. And get the tens of thousands of UNO grads in the area into Baxter Arena.

They want the building jumping. The formula: fast-paced offense and shooting that begins with tough, hard-nosed defense. It’s a familiar formula that Crutchfield’s last mentor, a guy named Altman, used to build the Creighton machine.

“We’ve got to create a fun atmosphere,” Crutchfield said. “When people walk into this building, they know there’s going to be excitement.

“The product has to be something they’ll be proud of and want to see. They want to see five guys working together. We want to play fast. Also want to be tough. Omaha people want to be tough.”

The way to grab their attention is to win. And win some more. Also: become the first UNO team to make the Division I NCAA basketball tournament.

“That’s the end game,” Crutchfield said. “I want those guys to have that experience, have a ring that says “NCAA’ on it.”

When they stop by the coach’s office, he can tell them some stories. About recruiting and coaching Trae Young. Going to the Final Four.

He can share all those books and napkins. There’s a message among the pages of daily lessons. It represents a lot of work.

One day, it will pay off.

“I was going to be ready when it’s my turn,” Crutchfield said.

It’s here.