Shatel: UNO hockey is thriving behind Mike Gabinet, a coach with ice in his veins

Some teams are struggling in a year of COVID hockey. Gabinet’s club is thriving.

It starts with attitude. Ask the coach how playing this year is going.

“It’s been great,” Gabinet said. “The season started later than we would have liked, but we had the pod. We got to play hockey.

“I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s been kind of a fun year.”

Old World. That attitude starts with the coach, who challenged himself when it was apparent the season would be interrupted and disjointed. It went back to that kid in Edmonton who built forts and tunnels in the 7-foot drifts in his yard.

“You have to take advantage of it,” Gabinet said.

In this case, the snow drift was a dangerous pandemic.

“You challenge yourself mentally to respond to different events that are happening all the time.

“And when you control your response, good things happen. So we look at this season as we get to do something, not we have to. When you change your mindset, you find yourself enjoying adversity.”

Gabinet began to sound like a speaker at a wellness seminar, and I found myself in the front row, taking notes.