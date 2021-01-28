Shatel: UNO hockey is thriving behind Mike Gabinet, a coach with ice in his veins

Here is today’s helpful tip: Never complain about snow to a hockey coach.
You think your grandpa had it tough, walking 2 miles to school every day barefoot over glass? He had nothing on Mike Gabinet.
“I never had a snow day,” UNO’s coach said. “I can’t remember one time where they canceled school for snow, and it snows six months a year.
“It’s definitely part of life up in Canada.”
Gabinet grew up in Edmonton, Alberta, where the only month free of snow is July. What happens when they get a foot?
“Life just carries on,” Gabinet said. “You walk to school or they plow the streets.”
Ice is in the family veins. When Gabinet was coach of the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology, his son Noah attended day care at the school.
“Their rule was, they don’t go outside if it was 20-below,” Gabinet said. “So if it’s minus-18, the kids are out for recess.”
Your grandpa was Old School. Hockey coaches — and their kids — are Old World.
That approach has been a major impetus in one of the best Mav starts in years.
UNO (9-4-1) is ninth in the USCHO poll and 16th in the Pairwise ratings. Last week, the Mavericks finally pulled a thorn out of their foot, beating Denver for the first time in six years.
Some teams are struggling in a year of COVID hockey. Gabinet’s club is thriving.
It starts with attitude. Ask the coach how playing this year is going.
“It’s been great,” Gabinet said. “The season started later than we would have liked, but we had the pod. We got to play hockey.
“I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s been kind of a fun year.”
Old World. That attitude starts with the coach, who challenged himself when it was apparent the season would be interrupted and disjointed. It went back to that kid in Edmonton who built forts and tunnels in the 7-foot drifts in his yard.
“You have to take advantage of it,” Gabinet said.
In this case, the snow drift was a dangerous pandemic.
“You challenge yourself mentally to respond to different events that are happening all the time.
“And when you control your response, good things happen. So we look at this season as we get to do something, not we have to. When you change your mindset, you find yourself enjoying adversity.”
Gabinet began to sound like a speaker at a wellness seminar, and I found myself in the front row, taking notes.
“There’s an event, like COVID,” he said. “And all you can do is control your response. The bigger the challenge, the bigger the response has to be.
“So whatever the challenge, whether it’s practicing with eight guys or having games pushed back or playing four games in seven days, those are all events. How can we control our response?
“You approach that response with an elite mindset. Who do I want to be? That leads to your best response.”
That begins to explain how the Mavs, picked to finish sixth in the NCHC, are tied for third with North Dakota coming to town this weekend.
The college hockey season typically begins the second week in October. This year, it was delayed until Dec. 1. So the Mavs were staring at two straight months of practices and no games.
“That’s the part I really liked and the players liked,” Gabinet said. “We got to practice. And we got to practice a lot.
“We put our players in game-like situations, teach with more depth than we usually get to do. Develop more individually.
“You’re not flying all over recruiting. You’re spending quality time with the group. It made a difference.”
So all practice and no games? Sounds like fun times.
“I give our guys a lot of credit,” Gabinet said. “They are high-character individuals who are very grateful that they get to play.”
That’s how the Mavs approached the two months leading up to the NCHC pod in Omaha Dec. 1 through 20. They had no positive COVID tests. Away from the rink, they kept isolated. Not an easy chore for a college kid.
It paid off. UNO went 6-3-1.
“We talked about it going into the pod: What can go wrong?” Gabinet said. “When you discuss it beforehand, it’s not that big a deal when it happens.
“We talk about it like a test. What can you do to pass it? When you do that, instead of complaining, it usually builds resiliency in the group.
“It’s been a fun year to do that.”
The fun went on quarantine after Christmas, when the team came down with several cases of COVID-19. The Mavs went four weeks between games, postponing two series with North Dakota.
Gabinet said he was not allowed to comment (via UNO policy) on how many players had COVID — or whether he or his coaches had it.
Eventually they got back to practice and games. And winning. UNO is 3-1 since returning to action Jan. 18.
It’s called making the best of a tough situation. But it doesn’t get easier. UNO has 10 regular-season games remaining. If they get played, the Mavs face North Dakota six times and Denver two more.
The series with the Pioneers was moved up to next weekend, switching with a series against Colorado College, which has COVID issues.
This uncertain time is still exciting. UNO has never made the NCHC “Frozen Faceoff” semifinals in St. Paul, Minnesota. Meanwhile, the Mavs’ Pairwise rating has them in contention for an NCAA tourney bid.
Mike Kemp, associate athletic director at UNO and also chair of the NCAA’s Division I Hockey Committee, says conference and NCAA tourneys are on schedule. Of course, COVID has its own schedule.
“One of the things I’ve learned is to stay present,” Gabinet said. “Do the work today. Play who you’re supposed to play. Don’t look too far in the future. It can’t serve you.”
The pandemic has been teaching this year. But so, too, has the hockey coach.
“You’ve got to have that juice, got to have that joy,” Gabinet said. “Keep that energy high and remember why we play the game.”
In other words, when life gives you a blizzard, build a fort.
