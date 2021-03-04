Shatel: Welcome home, Mavs. Your $23.5 million baseball-softball complex is a beauty

“That was his ticket to a diploma. He always said the opportunities as an athlete at UNO were the break that he needed to have a great life. He saw the powerful transformational power of an education.”

And now we may see the transformational power of Tal Anderson Field on UNO baseball.

Omaha, and Nebraska, is fertile baseball ground. There are very good players and coaches and development here.

UNO already has 18 Nebraska kids on its roster. Wait until local recruits see the new facility.

Now, consider that the Mavs are technically coming off their first NCAA Division I baseball tournament appearance — in 2019. Before the 2020 season was cut short by the pandemic, UNO was 10-4.

This year, the Mavs already have a win over No. 22 Oklahoma and a split of a four-game series at Missouri.

In the future, Tal Anderson will be a magnet for Power Five schools in the region. Kansas has pledged to come, and Minnesota was coming this season until the Big Ten went with a league-only schedule.

It’s the perfect storm for a Maverick baseball boom. Move over, Nebraska and Creighton.