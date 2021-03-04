Shatel: Welcome home, Mavs. Your $23.5 million baseball-softball complex is a beauty

And now, a word about the brand-new Tal Anderson Field.
Wow.
Make that, WOW.
Please keep your eyes on the road as you drive on Center Street near Aksarben Village. We don’t need any collisions near home plate.
But if you do glance over to the south, your jaw might drop when you see Omaha’s new emerald diamond. She’s a beauty.
It’s a little different from driving by Westgate fields on Interstate 80.
Welcome home, Mavericks.
The doors open on Friday to Tal Anderson Field, part of UNO’s $23.5 million baseball-softball complex. After years of dreaming and planning and talking, this thing actually happened.
And they did it right.
From the video board to the turf that drains water to the 1,500 chair-backs to the expansive dugouts, it’s big time.
Next to the baseball field is Connie Claussen Field, a first-class softball facility and nice as any you will find in this region.
An elevated concourse connects the two so that fans can watch baseball and softball at the same time.
This will be a game-changer for the city, and Mavericks, of Omaha.
It’s not hard to see youth tournaments, high school games, the state high school tournament played here. College World Series teams no doubt will compete to see who gets to practice there. The Summit League tourney arrives this spring.
The facility opens Friday, appropriately against crosstown Creighton at 3 p.m. The three-game weekend series is sold out.
Repeat. UNO baseball. Sold out.
“It’s too surreal for me right now to describe,” said UNO baseball coach Evan Porter, sitting behind home plate in a construction hard hat.
“I mean, look at all these workers here right now — for UNO baseball.”
Finally, the Mavs can unpack their bags. According to UNO athletics historian Gary Anderson, here’s the list of home fields for UNO baseball through the years:
There was a field next to Sapp Fieldhouse. Municipal Stadium (Rosenblatt). Orval Smith. Fricke Field.
Westgate. Millard West. Seymour Smith. Boys Town. Werner Park (a handful of home games).
Welcome home, Mavs. Eventually, Porter said, there may be a clubhouse for the team at Tal Anderson. When Porter played for UNO at Boys Town, “we either dressed before we got into our cars or changed in the dugout.”
Private money funded the new complex. But it might as well be called the house that Wilt built.
Mickey Anderson, president and CEO of Baxter Auto Group, tells the story of his late father, Tal, and his UNO athletic career.
Tal, who was from Stanton, Iowa, initially played basketball and baseball at the University of Colorado.
“He was in the same freshman class at Wilt Chamberlain, who was at Kansas,” Mickey said.
“He was a forward, 6-3 1/2. When he had to play KU, he met Chamberlain, and that probably convinced him that Colorado and the Big Eight wasn’t where he belonged.”
Tal came to Omaha University on a baseball and basketball scholarship. Once, during a college tournament in Texas, the Mavericks played Southern University and a fleet kid named Lou Brock.
“He threw out Lou Brock trying to steal second base,” Mickey said. “That was his favorite sports memory of all time.”
And that’s a great thing about Tal Anderson field. There’s corporate money behind it, sure. But it’s named after a real Maverick baseball player.
“He would be proud,” Mickey said. “The kids that put the Maverick jersey on and play — he always loved them. He saw himself in them.
“That was his ticket to a diploma. He always said the opportunities as an athlete at UNO were the break that he needed to have a great life. He saw the powerful transformational power of an education.”
And now we may see the transformational power of Tal Anderson Field on UNO baseball.
Omaha, and Nebraska, is fertile baseball ground. There are very good players and coaches and development here.
UNO already has 18 Nebraska kids on its roster. Wait until local recruits see the new facility.
Now, consider that the Mavs are technically coming off their first NCAA Division I baseball tournament appearance — in 2019. Before the 2020 season was cut short by the pandemic, UNO was 10-4.
This year, the Mavs already have a win over No. 22 Oklahoma and a split of a four-game series at Missouri.
In the future, Tal Anderson will be a magnet for Power Five schools in the region. Kansas has pledged to come, and Minnesota was coming this season until the Big Ten went with a league-only schedule.
It’s the perfect storm for a Maverick baseball boom. Move over, Nebraska and Creighton.
“It’s going to help us recruit in the region and the city,” Porter said. “There are so many good baseball players coming out of Omaha. Now we’ll have a facility to compete with the other schools in the area.
“I’m waiting on a call from a recruit who is going to FaceTime me, and I can’t wait to show him what’s going on.”
This weekend Porter will be thinking about his coaches, Bob Herold and Chris Gadsden. Along with Bob Gates and Virgil Yelkin, who were synonymous with UNO baseball for decades.
Gadsden’s family will be honored on Saturday. The former UNO assistant passed away last year.
These are the men who built the foundation of UNO baseball. It’s Porter’s job to take it to the next frontier.
College World Series? Why not? Even in a one-bid Summit League, you gotta have a dream.
“Baseball is such an up-and-down sport,” Porter said. “The hardest part is getting into the (NCAA) tournament.
“Once you’re in the postseason, you’re three (wins) from the super regional. Then two games from Omaha. If you’re playing well at the time, anything can happen.
“Getting our guys to believe: that has to be the goal.”
For proof that dreams come true, the Mavericks only need to do one thing.
Take the field.
