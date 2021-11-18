Shorthanded UNO hockey makes long trip to Alaska after confidence-building win over No. 1

A shorthanded UNO hockey team will make the long trip to Alaska for a two-game series this weekend.
The ninth-ranked Mavericks will play at Alaska Fairbanks on Friday and Saturday. Game time both nights is 10:07 p.m., Omaha time.
UNO enters this weekend 9-3 overall and 2-2 in the NCHC.
Coach Mike Gabinet said several players are listed as questionable because of injuries. That includes forwards Martin Sundberg, Chayse Primeau and Matt Miller and defensemen Jake Harrison, Jonny Tychonick and Jason Smallidge.
Starting goaltender Isaiah Saville also is probably out after suffering a lower-body injury last Friday night in a 5-1 loss at St. Cloud State. The Mavs bounced back to defeat the then-No. 1 Huskies 3-2 in overtime the following night.
Junior Austin Roden was in net for that victory and is expected to draw both starts this weekend.
“He played a heck of a hockey game,” Gabinet said. “He looked so composed and made some great saves at key moments.”
Roden credited his teammates for playing well in front of him.
“I think we had more blocked shots than saves that game,” he said. “The guys played amazing and it was a team win.”
Roden said he was mentally ready for that start.
“I prepare like I’m going to play every week,” he said. “You never know what’s going to happen so being prepared is the key.”
Roden added it’s a mindset that permeates the entire team, especially when injuries shorten the roster.
“It’s next man up mentality,” he said. “You never want to see guys go down but it creates opportunities.”
Roden said the victory over the Huskies, who fell to No. 2 in the national ratings this week, will be a confidence builder moving forward.
“It’s huge for us,” he said. “We know we’re a good team but being able to take down No. 1 really solidifies it.”
Gabinet said the victory was especially gratifying after missing several players who also will sit this weekend.
“We’re always happy to get them back,” he said. “But my focus is on the guys we have.”
UNO forward Taylor Ward, who scored the overtime game winner against St. Cloud, still leads the nation in goals scored with 12. He is tied with two other players for most points nationally with 20.
The Nanooks are no strangers to the Mavs. UNO defeated Alaska twice at Baxter Arena in mid-October, though the first game went to overtime.
Alaska is 1-7, having lost a pair of overtime games at 10th-ranked Cornell in the last weekend of October.
“They’ve been in a bunch of close games,” Gabinet said. “They’re coming off a two-week break and are fully healthy and ready to go.”
