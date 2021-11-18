Shorthanded UNO hockey makes long trip to Alaska after confidence-building win over No. 1

“I prepare like I’m going to play every week,” he said. “You never know what’s going to happen so being prepared is the key.”

Roden added it’s a mindset that permeates the entire team, especially when injuries shorten the roster.

“It’s next man up mentality,” he said. “You never want to see guys go down but it creates opportunities.”

Roden said the victory over the Huskies, who fell to No. 2 in the national ratings this week, will be a confidence builder moving forward.

“It’s huge for us,” he said. “We know we’re a good team but being able to take down No. 1 really solidifies it.”

Gabinet said the victory was especially gratifying after missing several players who also will sit this weekend.

“We’re always happy to get them back,” he said. “But my focus is on the guys we have.”

UNO forward Taylor Ward, who scored the overtime game winner against St. Cloud, still leads the nation in goals scored with 12. He is tied with two other players for most points nationally with 20.

The Nanooks are no strangers to the Mavs. UNO defeated Alaska twice at Baxter Arena in mid-October, though the first game went to overtime.