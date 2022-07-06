Simon Latkoczy, Victor Mancini could become UNO's next NHL draft picks

When Isaiah Saville signed a pro deal with Vegas in March, the number of NHL draft picks on UNO's roster was reduced to three.

Cameron Berg, a 2021 fourth-round pick by the Islanders, will be back for his sophomore season. And 2018 picks Jonny Tychonick (second round by Ottawa) and Tyler Weiss (Colorado fourth-rounder) will likely use their fifth year of eligibility and return.

In April, the Mavericks added Notre Dame transfer Jake Pivonka, the Islanders' fourth-round pick in 2018.

But a pair of Mavs could hear their names called later this week: Freshman goaltender Simon Latkoczy and sophomore defenseman Victor Mancini.

“What I’m really looking forward to about Simon is his big-game experience,” UNO coach Mike Gabinet said. “He’s played in the world juniors. He’s won a championship in the USHL. And I think in (the NCHC), that’s really important.

"When you have guys that can draw on big-game experience when you get in those pressure situations, it makes a difference.”

It’s that big-game experience that has teams interested, along with his positional play and skating ability. Latkoczy led Madison to the Clark Cup finals against Sioux City in May.

Though Madison lost the series in four games, it was the second straight year Latkoczy played for a championship. He hoisted the Clark Cup with Chicago the previous year.

The 20-year-old Slovakian dealt with an injury for part of last season, yet played 56 games — including all four in the Clark Cup finals. He’s slated to represent Slovakia again in the junior world championship next month in Edmonton before arriving in Omaha.

As for Mancini, one scout said via text last season that he would be “shocked” if the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder isn’t drafted.

Mancini turned 20 May 26, making him draft-eligible again this summer. He played in all 38 games as a freshman last season and continued to draw scout’s attention. His strength, physical style and puck-moving ability make him an intriguing option, along with his size.

“He just came in here and he’s one of those kids that I think is kind of our identity as a program,” Gabinet said. “Just a hard-working young man that does things the right way and puts the work in.

“When you get guys like that in this environment where we’re a development environment, and we’re passionate about trying to help guys get better — special things happen. He’s a prime example of that.”

The first round of the draft is Thursday with rounds two through seven Friday at Montreal's Bell Centre.