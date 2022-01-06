Six Mavs finish in double figures as UNO defeats North Dakota

UNO produced its best offensive performance of the season Thursday in a convincing 98-82 win over North Dakota at Baxter Arena.

The Mavs had six players finish in double figures, led by freshman Frankie Fidler (16 points) and junior Felix Lemetti (15 points). They shot a season-best 55.1% from the floor.

UNO led nearly the entire way, stretching its advantage to 52-40 at halftime with a strong surge to end the first half. Then the Mavs (3-12, 2-2) broke the game open.

Senior Marco Smith buried a jumper and a 3-pointer before finding Lemetti for a transition 3-pointer. That 7-0 run to begin the second half stretched the advantage to 60-40. The lead grew to as many as 33 points from there.

A few moments later, the Mavs had a stretch when they went 10 of 11 from the floor, knocking down in-rhythm 3-pointers, making pullup mid-range jumpers and finishing a few more at the rim.

They ended up with just five turnovers on the night. Smith had a career-high seven assists.