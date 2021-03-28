Six runs in one inning help Wichita State defeat UNO

Wichita State completed a three-game sweep of UNO on Sunday as the Shockers rolled to an 11-1 win.

UNO tied it 1-1 in the fifth inning on an RBI double by Breyden Eckhout. Eckhout reached third base with one out but was left stranded there. Wichita State then scored six in the bottom of the inning to take command.

Seth Stroh, a freshman from Kearney, had three hits to lead the Wichita State offense. Richie Holetz worked the first five innings and took the loss for UNO.

UNO (8-12) was outscored 34-6 during the three-game series. The Mavs return home to play North Dakota State on Friday.

A brief look at UNO baseball since 2010