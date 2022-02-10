 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Dakota holds UNO to 11 first-half points as Mavs suffer ninth-straight loss
South Dakota holds UNO to 11 first-half points as Mavs suffer ninth-straight loss

VERMILLION, S.D. — UNO women's basketball dropped its ninth straight as it was held to 11 first-half points during South Dakota's 61-35 win Thursday night.

The Coyotes, who had a 16-game snapped by rival South Dakota State last Saturday, jumped to a 13-0 in the first six minutes as UNO missed its first eight shots.

UNO trailed 37-11 at halftime as it was 4 of 27 from the field with 14 turnovers in the first half. UNO finished the game shooting 26.7% from the field.

Mariah Murdie led the Mavs with eight points and five rebounds, while Kennedi Grant was next with six points.

UNO will play at South Dakota State on Saturday.​

