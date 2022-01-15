 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Dakota overwhelms UNO with 17 3-pointers
0 Comments
topical
BASKETBALL

South Dakota overwhelms UNO with 17 3-pointers

  • 0

Check out the 2021-22 schedule for UNO men's basketball.

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota went 17 of 30 on 3-pointers as the Coyotes overwhelmed the UNO men 105-70 Saturday.

South Dakota hit seven of its first eight 3s and scored 15 unanswered to open a 43-23 lead with 4:40 left in the first half. The Mavs never threatened after that.

Mason Archambault led six Coyotes (10-7, 3-3 Summit League) in double figures with 25 points.

Frankie Fidler and Felix Lemetti led the Mavs with 11 points each.

UNO (3-15) has dropped four straight to fall to 2-6 in league play. The Mavs are off until Jan. 22 when they play at Denver.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert