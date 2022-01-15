South Dakota overwhelms UNO with 17 3-pointers

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota went 17 of 30 on 3-pointers as the Coyotes overwhelmed the UNO men 105-70 Saturday.
South Dakota hit seven of its first eight 3s and scored 15 unanswered to open a 43-23 lead with 4:40 left in the first half. The Mavs never threatened after that.
Mason Archambault led six Coyotes (10-7, 3-3 Summit League) in double figures with 25 points.
Frankie Fidler and Felix Lemetti led the Mavs with 11 points each.
UNO (3-15) has dropped four straight to fall to 2-6 in league play. The Mavs are off until Jan. 22 when they play at Denver.
