VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota earned a 61-41 win over the Omaha women Thursday night behind two extended scoring runs.

UNO held a 6-3 lead midway through the first quarter, but after that, it was all Coyotes. By the 4-minute mark in the second quarter, USD had reeled off 22 points in a row to take a 25-6 lead.

Back-to-back layups by Kennedi Grant put the Mavericks back in the game, cutting the deficit to seven at 29-22.

South Dakota (12-14, 8-7 in Summit) would respond with a second long run to build their lead back up to 20, 51-31, in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. The Coyotes used their defense to create prolonged scoring droughts by the Mavs, and forced 20 UNO turnovers.

Grant led Omaha (12-15, 7-9) with 21 points.

Grace Larkin finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and six steals to lead the Coyotes.

Millard North grad Nicole Avila-Ambrosi scored 10 for South Dakota.

