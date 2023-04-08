SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Saturday's Summit League pitchers duel counts as one game, but Omaha and South Dakota State hurlers threw up enough extra zeroes to cover two.

In the end, it was Wayne grad Tori Kniesche who got the victory — her third in the series sweep for the Jackrabbits (23-14, 6-0) — when SDSU scored the game's lone run on a single and error for a 1-0 14-inning walk-off. Kniesche also tossed a shutout — another 1-0 win for the Jackrabbits — in Friday's series opener.

The Mavericks (18-13, 4-4) had a hard time all weekend getting hits against the league leaders. They exceeded their total from the first two games combined (four) in the finale (six), but couldn't push a run across to spoil 13 shutout innings.

Senior Kamryn Meyer tossed the first nine, scattering five hits and seven walks before giving way to Sydney Nuismer. Nuismer kept SDSU off the board until the 14th, when a lead-off single by Chiara Bassi set the stage.

She advanced to second on a sacrifice by Mia Jerecki, a Papillion-La Vista grad, then was replaced by a pinch runner. That runner advance to third on Emma Osmundson's infield single and came around to score on the ensuing UNO throwing error to first to end it.

Kniesche struck out 15, giving up six hits and five walks. Three of those hits came from Maggie O'Brien and Lynsey Tucker walked twice.

The Mavs will try to snap their four-game losing streak Tuesday, when they play Creighton at 5 p.m. They return to Summit play next Saturday at UMKC for a three-game set.

UNO (18-13, 4-4) ........ 000 000 000 000 00 — 0 6 2

SDSU (23-14, 6-0) ...... 000 000 000 000 01 — 1 8 0

W: Kniesche, 15-4. L: Nuismer, 8-6. 2B: