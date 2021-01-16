South Dakota State completes weekend sweep of UNO women

South Dakota State used a 14-2 run midway through the third quarter to take the lead for good in its 64-54 win over the UNO women Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

The Jackrabbits, who have won eight straight, swept the weekend series as they also beat UNO 62-50 Friday. UNO (1-8) has lost seven straight.

UNO led 33-32 before SDSU put together the decisive run. Madyson Vlastuin hit two 3-pointers during the run.

The Mavs cut their deficit to 56-52 with 1:30 left, but that's as close they got.

Center Elena Pilakouta led UNO with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Ella Ogier added nine points.

UNO's next game is schedule for Jan. 29 at South Dakota.

