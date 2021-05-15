South Dakota State defeats UNO softball twice to win Summit League title

FARGO, N.D. — South Dakota State defeated UNO twice Saturday afternoon to win the Summit League softball tournament championship.

SDSU won the opener 9-0 before holding on to take the second 4-2.

SDSU's Kelsey Lenox hit home runs in the first two innings, including a grand slam in the first, as the Jackrabbits rolled in the opener. It led 9-0 after two innings.

SDSU opened a 4-0 lead in the deciding game before the Mavs put pressure on the Jackrabbits.

UNO left the bases loaded the fourth before breaking through in the sixth on Jamie White's two-run home run.

UNO put its first two runners on base in the seventh, but SDSU pitcher Tori Kniesche retired the next three batters to give the Jackrabbits the title.

SDSU, which also won the Summit regular-season title, will take a 42-6 record to the NCAA tournament. UNO ends its season at 20-29.