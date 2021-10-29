South Dakota State defeats UNO women's soccer

South Dakota State scored twice in the second half, including the game-winner with 10:21 left, as the Jackrabbits rallied for a 2-1 win over the UNO women Friday at Caniglia Field.

The Mavs led at halftime as Sophia Green scored in the 26th minute. It was Green's fourth goal in UNO's last five games.

But despite being outshot 12-5 in the second half, SDSU (15-2-1) was able to tie the match in the 52nd minute and then Avery Murdzek put the Jackrabbits in front.

UNO held a 19-8 shot advantage for the game. Rachel Thigpen made two saves for the Mavs.

UNO will play its regular-season finale at 1 p.m. Sunday at home against South Dakota. The Mavs may need at least a tie to secure a spot in the league tournament.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.