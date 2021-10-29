 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Dakota State defeats UNO women's soccer
0 comments
topical
SOCCER

South Dakota State defeats UNO women's soccer

From hockey to women's tennis, check out the head coaches of UNO athletics.

South Dakota State scored twice in the second half, including the game-winner with 10:21 left, as the Jackrabbits rallied for a 2-1 win over the UNO women Friday at Caniglia Field.

The Mavs led at halftime as Sophia Green scored in the 26th minute. It was Green's fourth goal in UNO's last five games.

But despite being outshot 12-5 in the second half, SDSU (15-2-1) was able to tie the match in the 52nd minute and then Avery Murdzek put the Jackrabbits in front.

UNO held a 19-8 shot advantage for the game. Rachel Thigpen made two saves for the Mavs.

UNO will play its regular-season finale at 1 p.m. Sunday at home against South Dakota. The Mavs may need at least a tie to secure a spot in the league tournament.

The head coaches of UNO athletics

1 of 14

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

UNO women shut out St. Thomas
UNO

UNO women shut out St. Thomas

  • Updated

Marissa Gohr scored her first collegiate goal, and Rachel Thigpen made two saves and earned her first shutout as a Mav. ​

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert