BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State hit 11 home runs Sunday to sweep a Summit League doubleheader from Omaha as the Jackrabbits won 9-3 and 12-9.

SDSU hit six of the homers in the opener. UNO was within 3-2 in the fifth inning when Ryan McDonald hit a two-run shot. The Jackrabbits added a pair of solo shots in the seventh and eighth innings.

McDonald hit a grand slam to give SDSU a commanding lead in the nightcap. That was one of three homers SDSU hit in the second inning as it raced to a 7-1 lead.

Omaha, though, chipped away at its deficit. UNO was within 8-7 in the sixth after Brennen Bales hit his second homer of the game. The Mavs grabbed a 9-8 lead in the seventh on Zach Lechnir's two-run home run.

But as it did all day, SDSU used to the long ball to complete the sweep.

Tied 9-9 in the eighth, Drew Beazley hit a two-run homer to left field. The next batter, Dagen Schramm, homered to the right to provide the final margin.

Omaha's offense finished the second base with 12 hits as third baseman Mike Boeve went 5 for 5. He's the first Mav to have a five-hit game since 2019.

UNO has dropped six of its last seven, with its lone win coming last Tuesday against Nebraska. The Mavs host Lindenwood beginning Friday.

UNO 001 010 001 - 3 8 1

South Dakota State 210 020 22x - 9 13 1

W: Goble, 3-1. L: Kreiling, 0-1. 2B: SDSU, McDonald. HR: UNO, D.Lechnir; SDSU, Kozal 2, McDonald, Stuff, Ira, Anderson

UNO (12-17, 4-8) 012 103 200 - 9 12 2

South Dakota State (13-17, 7-5) 161 000 04x - 12 13 2

W: Sundquist, 1-0. L: Gordon, 0-1. HR: UNO, Bales 2, Z.Lechnir; SDSU, McDonald, Parry, Nelson, Beazley, Schramm