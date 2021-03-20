 Skip to main content
South Dakota State rallies in the eighth to defeat UNO baseball
  • Updated
South Dakota State rallied for three runs in the eighth inning to knock off UNO 7-6 Saturday at Tal Anderson Field.

UNO, which outscored SDSU 13-2 in a sweep Friday, took a 6-4 lead with a three-run sixth inning. Mason Prososki and Harrison Denk each had RBI doubles in the inning. Prososki drove in three runs on the day.

But in the eighth, the Jackrabbits took advantage of two walks and then broke a 6-6 tie on Jamie Berg's two-out bunt single that scored Jess Bellows from third base.

UNO had runners at second and third with two outs in the ninth, but a strikeout ended the game.

UNO and SDSU will complete its series Sunday at 1 p.m.​

