South Dakota State sweeps UNO, scoring six runs in the ninth in one game
BASEBALL

South Dakota State sweeps UNO, scoring six runs in the ninth in one game

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State rallied to sweep the UNO baseball team Sunday, stunning the Mavericks by scoring six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win the nightcap 9-8.

The Jackrabbits won the opener 6-0.

UNO built an 8-3 lead in the second game, scoring five runs in the sixth inning and two in the ninth. Keil Krumwiede and Grant Goldston hit two-run home runs in the sixth.

But the first four Jackrabbits reached safely in the ninth. And after a one-out RBI double made it 8-6, catcher Derek Hackman hit a three-run homer to win it.

UNO returns home to face BYU on Thursday.

