South Dakota State sweeps UNO, scoring six runs in the ninth in one game

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State rallied to sweep the UNO baseball team Sunday, stunning the Mavericks by scoring six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win the nightcap 9-8.
The Jackrabbits won the opener 6-0.
UNO built an 8-3 lead in the second game, scoring five runs in the sixth inning and two in the ninth. Keil Krumwiede and Grant Goldston hit two-run home runs in the sixth.
But the first four Jackrabbits reached safely in the ninth. And after a one-out RBI double made it 8-6, catcher Derek Hackman hit a three-run homer to win it.
UNO returns home to face BYU on Thursday.
