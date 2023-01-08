St. Thomas nearly go wire-to-wire in win over Omaha men

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Omaha trailed nearly the entire night as the Mavs fell 80-68 at St. Thomas on Saturday night.

UNO went on an 11-0 run to take a 31-30 lead late in the first half, but that was the Mavs' only lead.

St. Thomas, unbeaten at home this season, led 50-47 with 9:15 left before Andrew Rohde scored eight straight points to put the Tommies up by 11.

UNO, which snapped a 22-game road losing streak on Thursday, never got closer than eight after that.

Rohde led St. Thomas with 24 points and eight assists, while Frankie Fidler led UNO with 19 points and nine rebounds. Three other Mavs scored in double figures - JJ White (17), Ja'Sean Glover (11) and Luke Jungers (10).

UNO returns home to face North Dakota on Thursday.

Looking back at the last five seasons of UNO men's basketball 2021-22 season 2020-21 season 2019-20 season 2018-19 season 2017-18 season