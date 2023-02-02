St. Thomas was able to maintain a narrow lead over the last six minutes as the Tommies held off the Omaha men 89-83 Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

St. Thomas hit 27 of 29 free throws, including 21 of 23 after halftime. Riley Miller and Andrew Rohde combined to go 19 of 20 from the line as the duo scored 43 points.

That spoiled a huge effort from UNO sophomore Frankie Fidler, who scored a game-high 33 points as he was 12 of 18 from the field. As a team, Omaha shot 58% (29 of 50) from the floor.

The Mavs trailed most of the first half before going on a 15-4 run to surge in front 44-39. Fidler had six of his 15 first-half points during that push. UNO shot 63% from the field in the first half and hit 14 of its last 18 attempts.

The teams spent most of the second half trading baskets as there were 11 lead changes in the first 14 minutes after halftime. Omaha never led by more than three in the second half.

St. Thomas was able to go on a 7-0 run to take a 73-68 lead with six minutes left. The Tommies led by at least two possessions over the last 5:30.

Akol Arop added 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Mavericks, while JJ White had 10 points.​

UNO next will host one of the hotter teams in the league at 2 p.m. Saturday when Western Illinois comes to town.

