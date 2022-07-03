Stars and legends from Chris Crutchfield's past prepared him to lead UNO men's basketball

Chris Crutchfield digs through the back right corner of his office and finds a box of Adidas sneakers. A former pupil signed the white cardboard box in black marker, right below their motivational mantra.

"Always remember when they doubted you ..." Trae Young

Crutch, as he's known to his friends, likes his keepsakes. He still has every practice plan from the season he spent under Eric Musselman — the Arkansas coach took notes on each plan and left them on Crutchfield’s desk. He plans to hang Young’s NBA jersey in the office, next to another special pupil’s. He’ll hang Oklahoma’s Final Four banner from 2016, too.

“There’s not enough wall space for everything,” he said.​

And yet, on a recent overcast afternoon, Crutchfield hadn't decorated anything. Too busy rebuilding his alma mater’s basketball program.

He’s waited nearly three decades for his first Division I head coaching job, gathering wisdom from an impressive résumé of mentors along the way.

Musselman considered Crutchfield a “mentor” during their lone season together at Arkansas. Former OU coach Lon Kruger has “no doubt” that Crutchfield will succeed in Omaha. Stephen F. Austin coach Kyle Keller believes Crutchfield will enjoy a “brilliant” career. And Oklahoma State assistant Scott Sutton and Oregon coach Dana Altman both think Crutchfield should’ve earned this chance earlier.

“Should’ve been 10 years ago,” Altman said when the Mavericks hired Crutchfield.

But the delay helped Crutchfield realize what it takes to build a program. Namely a staff that can teach, players driven by more than cash and fame and an “ecosystem” (Crutchfield prefers that word over “culture”) where every player and coach feels responsible for their peers’ growth.

He’ll keep Young’s sneakers as proof that his formula works.

“We're selling my background of the people that I've coached, the people I've been around, and the coaches that I've worked for,” Crutchfield said. “Everywhere I've been, I've won, and we're selling kids who want to win.”

COACHING ORIGIN

He earned his first whistle by accident.

Back in 1994 Crutchfield ran into UNO football coach Tom Mueller while playing basketball at the rec center.

Mueller asked Crutch if he wanted to be a graduate assistant. Crutch said he’d never thought about it. Then he started to.

At the time, Crutch was an intern with the juvenile probation office, working cases and counseling teens for an hour per visit. He’d always wanted to work with kids. But one day, on his way back from a counseling session, he wondered: How much good can I do here?

“I sit here and counsel you for an hour, then I take you right back to this environment,” Crutchfield said. “That little hour I spent, now you’re getting ready to spend five hours with people that are not doing the right thing. I’m not helping that kid.”

So he tried coaching. One year under Mueller, another under UNO men's basketball coach Kevin Lehman. From there, Crutchfield began building his coaching Rolodex. He worked 11 jobs for eight bosses over the next 25 years.

He’s got stories.

Keller and Crutchfield ate countless meals at Loggins Family Restaurant when Crutchfield worked for Keller at Tyler Junior College in Texas. Owners Jerry and Lyana Loggins had a grandson named Johnny Manziel.

“Ever heard of him?” Keller quipped.

After four years at Tyler, Crutchfield landed a job working for Lou Henson at New Mexico State, one of two schools where Henson is the all-time wins leader (Illinois is the other). Crutchfield will never forget the first lunch.

Henson brought a thick stack of napkins and drew plays on every one. He separated them into a good pile (thinner) and bad pile (thicker). He threw the bad pile in the trash.

And the good pile?

“That’s how we put together our playbook,” Crutchfield said. “He took those napkins, translated them to paper, gave it to everybody and said, ‘This is what we’re running.’”

A decade later, Crutchfield watched Kruger rewind a single film clip dozens of times at OU without saying a word. Inevitably, someone would ask, “Coach, what do you see?”

Right on cue, Kruger would start scribbling on the white board (Crutchfield finger-draws diagrams on his office window as he tells the story). They weren’t new plays, Kruger insisted — assistants always nagged him about how thick his playbook was — just tweaks to an existing play based on a weakness he saw in an opponent’s scheme.

“It was a thing of beauty, man,” Crutchfield said. “You watch film, you dissect people’s defense and try to figure out, ‘How can I steal a basket?’”

In 2019-20, Crutchfield saw Musselman put bricks in defenders’ hands during an Arkansas practice. Musselman got it from his dad. Take the bricks away, and it’s easier for players to keep their arms high on defense.

“Craziest thing I ever saw,” Crutchfield said.

Every story comes with a reference and a willing ear. Sutton doubts that Crutchfield will encounter many new challenges after all he’s seen in college basketball. But he might want a tip or a second opinion.

“And to have a few guys like that pick up your phone calls,” Sutton said, “that’s priceless.”

BUDDY AND TRAE

Crutchfield left the Bahamas with one name written on his notepad: “Jackie’s boy.”

Crutchfield first saw Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield while walking to a showcase in the Bahamas. Crutchfield was working for Sutton at Oral Roberts. Hield was skinny, shot from his hip and made “bird whistle” noises whenever he released a jumper. He had dust in his hair, too — “(It was) almost orange,” Crutchfield said — from playing pickup ball on the dirt court outside the showcase gym.

But Crutchfield kept asking about him. After the showcase, Hield and his friends were allowed inside the gym. Hield walked with confidence, with a certain look in his eyes.

“Like, ‘I’m the baddest dude in the gym,’” Crutchfield recalled.

Each time Crutchfield asked about Hield, he got the same response: “Don’t worry about him. That’s just Jackie’s boy.”

The next year, Jackie’s boy was in the showcase. Still shooting from the hip, still carrying himself like the best player. Bigger. Crutchfield connected Hield with the coaches at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas, where Hield finished his high school career.

Then Crutchfield returned to Sutton’s office.

“There's a young kid that's gonna be really good,” Sutton remembers Crutchfield saying. “I'm not sure. He may be too good.”

Crutchfield was right. Hield chose Oklahoma over Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska two years later. Crutchfield, then an assistant for the Sooners, convinced Kruger to pursue Hield with an impassioned pitch.

Hield wasn’t a four- or five-star recruit, Crutchfield said. But he “fits what we’re all about.” Energy, competitiveness. Fight.

Kruger approved. Crutchfield signed Hield (“I had the relationship,” he said). And Hield proved Crutchfield’s point over the next four seasons.

It took a year for Crutchfield to help fix Hield’s shooting form, a year of the same post-practice drill: Crutchfield throws Hield a pass, Hield prepares to shoot, Hield throws the ball away.

Until his arms were sore.

“Coach, what the f— are we doing this for?” Hield would say. “I’m not shooting the ball.”

“No, we’re doing your mechanics,” Crutchfield would answer. “We gotta get (your hand) behind the ball. Elbow in.”

Once the form was right, Crutchfield introduced Hield to Oklahoma’s shooting gun.

“That’s your girlfriend,” Crutchfield said. “Give her a name. You’re gonna spend all your time with her.”

Hield obliged. Every day, four times a day, reggae music in the background, he'd shoot on the gun. Isaiah Cousins, Hield’s roommate, would race Hield to the gym every morning. Hield won so often that Cousins started sleeping in the locker room.

“They were workers,” Crutchfield said. “That’s how we built the program, with guys that were unbelievable competitors. They were just hungry to be successful.”

Hawks guard (and former Oklahoma Sooner) Trae Young was the same way. Crutchfield had to call on Young’s behalf to get him into camps early in his high school career. And though Young became a five-star recruit, he labored as if he never received an offer.

Young shot 100 floaters with each hand before every workout during his freshman season at Oklahoma. No exceptions.

Crutchfield would plead: “Dude, come on. Can we start the workout?”

“Nope,” Young would say. “Coach, I gotta do this."

At 6-foot-nothing, Young needed his floater to score over big men, Crutchfield said. Same with the deep 3-pointers. Young started shooting them because he couldn’t get shots off from a normal distance.

Crutchfield tells these stories to recruits when discussing the type of player he wants. He highlights the work ethic, not the result. Young and Hield had “something that’s rare,” Crutchfield said. They never stopped. The recruit hearing Crutchfield gush about them probably isn’t the next version of them, either.

“But there’s a possibility that, ‘This guy’s been around it,”’ Crutchfield said, speaking from a recruit’s perspective. “He’s seen it. He knows what it is.

“Maybe he can help me.”

THE SELL

The office still needs decorations.

Last month, when Crutchfield hosted The World-Herald for a visit, his walls were bare but for two plaques: one for the Mavericks’ first Division I win, another for the 2015-16 season in which former UNO guard Tra-Deon Hollins led the nation with four steals per game.

Crutchfield’s ornaments were still in boxes, and some will stay there. He’s saving wall space for the accolades still to come.

He pictures Summit League title banners, NCAA tournament plaques — “Maybe (UNO sophomore) Frankie Fidler will have an NBA jersey,” Crutchfield said.

He believes the Mavericks, coming off a 5-25 season, are closer than people think to achieving those goals. Crutchfield considers Omaha the best city in the Summit. Tulsa is a nice town (“I call it a town,” he says). Denver is bigger, but it’s easy for the Pioneers to get lost amid the Broncos, Rockies, Nuggets and Avalanche.

Meanwhile, UNO has 100,000 alumni in Omaha. “You have support, you just have to get them charged up again,” Crutchfield said.

How? Go out and meet people. Maintain a social media presence. And most importantly: “Put out a product that people are gonna want to see.”

He has ideas about what that product might look like. He jots them down on a legal pad every day — “No more napkins, we elevated to a notepad,” he said.

The vision: an athletic, switchable defense that forces misses and runs off them. Wings run to the corners, the center darts for the rim and a skilled 4-man trails behind the play.

“We’re going to force it down your throat as fast as we can every single possession,” Crutchfield said. “Until they give in to the fatigue of running.”

If Crutchfield notices someone lagging, he’ll sub them out. But they shouldn’t, not after the summer conditioning plan he’s assembled.

He points past the blank office walls toward UNO’s practice court.

"It's gonna start right there."

