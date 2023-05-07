UNO picked up a much-needed win Sunday afternoon, scoring scored early then holding on late for a 3-2 win over Western Illinois at Anderson Field.

The Mavericks (18-22, 7-11 Summit League) took two of three from the Leathernecks this weekend to solidify its spot in the conference standings. UNO is in fourth, two games ahead of St. Thomas and Northern Colorado with six league games left.

"We're finding a way to win, I don't care how we do it," said coach Evan Porter, whose pitching staff has been whittled by injuries.

UNO built a 3-1 lead through three innings Sunday thanks to a pair of solo home runs.

Haiden Hunt led off the bottom of the first with a homer, then after Eddie Satisky lined an RBI single to left in the second, Mike Boeve launched his third homer of the season, this one to right-center.

The Mavs had two baserunners after the third, but pitchers Charlie Bell and Joel Benes made the lead stand.

Bell went the first seven innings, striking out seven. He allowed seven hits, but five came in the first two innings.

Benes allowed one batter to reach safely in the last two innings for his first save.

UNO will play its home finale at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Penn State.

Western Illinois (6-35, 3-12) ... 010 010 000 — 2 8 1

At UNO (18-22, 7-11) ............ 111 000 00x — 3 7 0

W: Bell, 4-3. L: Kratz, 0-4. S: Benes, 1. 2B: WI, Mitchell. UNO, D.Lechnir. HR: UNO, Hunt (2), Boeve (3).