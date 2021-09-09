 Skip to main content
Summit League basketball championships to be held in Sioux Falls through 2025
Summit League basketball championships to be held in Sioux Falls through 2025

The Summit League men's and women's basketball championships will continue to be played at Sioux Falls' Sanford Center through 2025 after the league announced Thursday that it signed an extension with the venue.

The current deal ran through the 2022 championships. That will mark the ninth time the men's and women's tournaments will be held at the venue. The 2021 championships were held without fans at the Sanford Pentagon.

All-session tickets for the 2022 event go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Sanford Center box office, www.ticketmaster.com and www.thesummitleague.org/tickets.

