Summit League basketball tournaments will expand to 10 teams in 2023

The Summit League will expand its basketball championships to 10 teams in 2023, the league announced Thursday.
That means the tournaments will add a fifth day of competition. The first day will feature matchups between the Nos. 7 and 10 seeds and the 8-9 seeds.
This season the tournaments feature eight teams. St. Thomas is in the league this season but isn't eligible for the postseason. St. Thomas must complete the five-year Division I transition period to be eligible for the NCAA tournament.
If St. Thomas wins the league tournament from 2023-25, the regular-season champion or highest-finishing team besides St. Thomas would earn the NCAA automatic bid.
