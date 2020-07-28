Summit League delays fall sports; UNO soccer, volleyball will play conference-only schedule

UNO had its fall sports schedule delayed and three Maverick teams will play a conference-only slate, according to an announcement made Tuesday by the Summit League.
All fall sports — soccer, volleyball, golf, tennis and cross country — won't begin until Sept. 23. Because of that delay, the UNO men's and women's soccer and volleyball teams will face only other Summit League teams this season.
The decision was made in part to allow schools to adjust to having students back on campus before returning to competition. It also creates cost savings to reduce the amount of travel typically done during nonconference competition.
"I realize this is disappointing for student-athletes in our fall sports, but the decision was made in the interest of the safety of athletes, coaches, staff and fans," UNO Athletic Director Trev Alberts said in a statement posted to the school's website. "We are Mavericks, and we will overcome this challenge and be stronger for it."
The decision was made by the Summit League joint council, which includes representatives from each school in the conference. The delay does not impact winter or spring sports.
Training and practices can continue at the discretion of each school. UNO is currently conducting voluntary summer workouts with health measures in place, including pre-participation physicals, daily health screenings and isolation of symptomatic athletes.
The Summit League follows other conferences throughout the country altering their fall sports plans. The moves by those other conferences impacted the availability of nonconference opponents for Summit League teams. The two other Division I conferences with schools in this state — the Big Ten (Nebraska) and Big East (Creighton) — have also moved to a conference-only schedule for the fall.
