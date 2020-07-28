Summit League delays fall sports; UNO soccer, volleyball will play conference-only schedule

UNO had its fall sports schedule delayed and three Maverick teams will play a conference-only slate, according to an announcement made Tuesday by the Summit League.

All fall sports — soccer, volleyball, golf, tennis and cross country — won't begin until Sept. 23. Because of that delay, the UNO men's and women's soccer and volleyball teams will face only other Summit League teams this season.

The decision was made in part to allow schools to adjust to having students back on campus before returning to competition. It also creates cost savings to reduce the amount of travel typically done during nonconference competition.

"I realize this is disappointing for student-athletes in our fall sports, but the decision was made in the interest of the safety of athletes, coaches, staff and fans," UNO Athletic Director Trev Alberts said in a statement posted to the school's website. "We are Mavericks, and we will overcome this challenge and be stronger for it."

The decision was made by the Summit League joint council, which includes representatives from each school in the conference. The delay does not impact winter or spring sports.