Summit League-leading UNO volleyball set for challenging three-game homestand
VOLLEYBALL

Rylee Marshall

"I think we all kind of play our hearts out in these kind of games. I love these kind of games," UNO senior middle blocker Rylee Marshall, right, said. "This is another game, this is another opportunity for us to get better, for us to become more of a team."

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

UNO opens a challenging three-game homestand when it hosts preseason Summit League favorite South Dakota at 7 p.m. Thursday.

UNO leads the league with a 6-0 record, while USD is second at 6-1. UNO and USD split matches last season when the Coyotes reached the NCAA tournament.

"I think we all kind of play our hearts out in these kind of games. I love these kind of games," UNO senior middle blocker Rylee Marshall said. "This is another game, this is another opportunity for us to get better, for us to become more of a team."

Marshall has UNO's second-best hitting percentage (.260) behind Sadie Limback, who was the league's offensive player of the week this week.

South Dakota's starters include Marshall's former club teammate Maddie Wiedenfeld, an Omaha Marian graduate, and setter Maddie Jurgens from Diller-Odell.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

