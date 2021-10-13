Summit League-leading UNO volleyball set for challenging three-game homestand

UNO leads the league with a 6-0 record, while USD is second at 6-1. UNO and USD split matches last season when the Coyotes reached the NCAA tournament.

"I think we all kind of play our hearts out in these kind of games. I love these kind of games," UNO senior middle blocker Rylee Marshall said. "This is another game, this is another opportunity for us to get better, for us to become more of a team."