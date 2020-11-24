Summit League men's basketball outlook, players to watch for 2020-21 season

World-Herald staff writer Jon Nyatawa made his preseason picks for the order of finish in the Summit League and top players for the 2020-21 men's basketball season.
* * *
Predicted order of finish
1. South Dakota State
Last season: 22-10, 13-3 Summit League (T-1st)
Coach: Eric Henderson (second season, 22-10 at SDSU)
Last NCAA appearance: 2018
Returning starters: Noah Freidel (G 6-4 So.), Alex Arians (G 6-4 Jr.), Douglas Wilson (G 6-7 Sr.), Matt Dentlinger (F 6-8 Jr.), David Wingett (F 6-7 So.)
Newcomer to watch: Charlie Easley (G 6-2 So.)
Outlook: Last year ended in disappointing fashion for the Jackrabbits, who lost Wilson right at the finish line, then dropped their regular-season finale to North Dakota State and stumbled in the first round of the Summit League tournament. That stings. But essentially everyone is back. So this seasoned group, already with plenty of talent, will be motivated.
2. North Dakota State
Last season: 25-8, 13-3 Summit League (T-1st)
Coach: David Richman (seventh season, 121-75 at NDSU)
Last NCAA appearance: 2019
Returning starters: Rocky Kreuser (F 6-10 Sr.), Tyree Eady (G 6-5 Jr.), Sam Griesel (G 6-6 Jr.)
Newcomer to watch: Donald Carter III (G 6-0 Jr.)
Outlook: The Bison have won two consecutive Summit League tournaments and they shared the conference’s regular-season crown last year. But they have to replace their top two scorers — Vinnie Shahid and Tyson Ward combined to average 35.3 points per game. There will be a dropoff. But likely not much of one, given the program’s recent track record.
3. UNO
Last season: 16-16, 9-7 Summit League (T-4th)
Coach: Derrin Hansen (16th season, 243-215 at UNO)
Last NCAA appearance: None
Returning starters: Zach Thornhill (G 6-4 Jr.), Matt Pile (F 6-8 Sr.), Wanjang Tut (F 6-8 Jr.)
Newcomer to watch: Marco Smith (G 6-2 Jr.)
Outlook: There’s a question about who’ll be the go-to guy for the Mavs, but they have plenty of returnees who have the potential to thrive in this high-octane offensive system. UNO had the league’s third-least efficient defense last year. That’s where its players are looking to improve.
4. Oral Roberts
Last season: 17-14, 9-7 Summit League (T-4th)
Coach: Paul Mills (fourth season, 39-56 at ORU)
Last NCAA appearance: 2008
Returning starters: Max Abmas (G 6-1 So.), Kevin Obanor (F 6-8 Jr.)
Newcomer to watch: RJ Glasper (G 6-0 Sr.)
Outlook: What will be the foundation of Oral Roberts’ identity under Mills? The Golden Eagles seemed to reveal that last year. They took care of the ball and brought tenacity to their defensive approach. They do have to replace a couple playmakers but they seem to be trending upward.
5. UMKC
Last season: 16-14, 8-7 WAC (4th)
Coach: Billy Donlon (second season, 16-14 at UMKC)
Last NCAA appearance: None
Returning starters: Brandon McKissic (G 6-3 Sr.)
Newcomer to watch: Hidde Roessink (F 6-10 So.)
Outlook: The Roos are back in the Summit League after a seven-year absence. The return just makes sense, geographically and logistically. And now UMKC hopes to make a splash right away. It could happen. Donlon’s group exceeded expectations last year. They could do it again.
6. South Dakota
Last season: 20-12, 10-6 Summit League (3rd)
Coach: Todd Lee (third season, 33-29 at SD)
Last NCAA appearance: None
Returning starters: Stanley Umude (G 6-6 Sr.)
Newcomer to watch: Brady Heiman (F 6-11 So.)
Outlook: The Coyotes are trying to work in nine new players during an offseason defined by quarantines, Zoom meetings and schedule disruptions. Not ideal. They’ll lean heavily on Umude, certainly. But there could be considerable growing pains for a young group.
7. North Dakota
Last season: 15-18, 7-9 Summit League (6th)
Coach: Paul Sather (second season, 15-18 at ND)
Last NCAA appearance: 2017
Returning starters: Filip Rebraca (F 6-9 Jr.), De’Sean Allen-Eikens (G 6-6 So.)
Newcomer to watch: Caleb Nero (G 6-2 So.)
Outlook: The Fighting Hawks were the surprise team in last season’s Summit League tournament. As the No. 6 seed, they made a run all the way to the title game. Can they carry over the momentum into this season? It’s possible. But the league’s top scorer, Marlon Stewart, is no longer around to lead the way.
8. Denver
Last season: 7-24, 3-13 Summit League (8th)
Coach: Rodney Billups (46-75, fifth season at Denver)
Last NCAA appearance: None
Returning starters: Jase Townsend (G 6-3 Jr.), Taelyr Gatlin (G 6-3 Jr.), Robert Jones (F 6-10 So.)
Newcomer to watch: Frank Ryder (F 6-10 Sr.)
Outlook: The future looked bright after the first two years of Billups’ tenure. The Pioneers tied for fourth in the league, then finished third. But it’s been a struggle since. Denver has amassed six total wins against Summit League competition in the last two years.
9. Western Illinois
Last season: 5-21, 2-14 Summit League (9th)
Coach: Rob Jeter (first season)
Last NCAA appearance: None
Returning starters: None
Newcomer to watch: Marcus Watson Jr. (G 6-0 Fr.)
Outlook: This is a full-on reset for Western Illinois. The Leathernecks have 14 newcomers. Fourteen! They lost 93.5% of the scoring from last year’s team. Jeter and his coaches will have their hands full as they try to set standards and establish a new culture.
All-Summit League predictions
First team
Noah Freidel, South Dakota State
Douglas Wilson, South Dakota State
Matt Pile, UNO
Kevin Obanor, Oral Roberts
Stanley Umude, South Dakota
Player of the year
Douglas Wilson, South Dakota State
Freshman of the year
Marcus Watson Jr., Western Illinois
Newcomer of the year
Donald Carter III, North Dakota State
Sixth Man of the year
Baylor Scheierman, South Dakota State
Defensive player of the year
Matt Pile, UNO
Coach of the year
Eric Henderson, South Dakota State
Meet the 2020-21 UNO men's basketball team
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.