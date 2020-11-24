 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Summit League men's basketball outlook, players to watch for 2020-21 season
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Summit League men's basketball outlook, players to watch for 2020-21 season

{{featured_button_text}}

World-Herald staff writer Jon Nyatawa made his preseason picks for the order of finish in the Summit League and top players for the 2020-21 men's basketball season. 

* * *

Predicted order of finish

1. South Dakota State

Last season: 22-10, 13-3 Summit League (T-1st)

Coach: Eric Henderson (second season, 22-10 at SDSU)

Last NCAA appearance: 2018

Returning starters: Noah Freidel (G 6-4 So.), Alex Arians (G 6-4 Jr.), Douglas Wilson (G 6-7 Sr.), Matt Dentlinger (F 6-8 Jr.), David Wingett (F 6-7 So.)

Newcomer to watch: Charlie Easley (G 6-2 So.)

Outlook: Last year ended in disappointing fashion for the Jackrabbits, who lost Wilson right at the finish line, then dropped their regular-season finale to North Dakota State and stumbled in the first round of the Summit League tournament. That stings. But essentially everyone is back. So this seasoned group, already with plenty of talent, will be motivated.

2. North Dakota State

Last season: 25-8, 13-3 Summit League (T-1st)

Coach: David Richman (seventh season, 121-75 at NDSU)

Last NCAA appearance: 2019

Returning starters: Rocky Kreuser (F 6-10 Sr.), Tyree Eady (G 6-5 Jr.), Sam Griesel (G 6-6 Jr.)

Newcomer to watch: Donald Carter III (G 6-0 Jr.)

Outlook: The Bison have won two consecutive Summit League tournaments and they shared the conference’s regular-season crown last year. But they have to replace their top two scorers — Vinnie Shahid and Tyson Ward combined to average 35.3 points per game. There will be a dropoff. But likely not much of one, given the program’s recent track record.

3. UNO

Last season: 16-16, 9-7 Summit League (T-4th)

Coach: Derrin Hansen (16th season, 243-215 at UNO)

Last NCAA appearance: None

Returning starters: Zach Thornhill (G 6-4 Jr.), Matt Pile (F 6-8 Sr.), Wanjang Tut (F 6-8 Jr.)

Newcomer to watch: Marco Smith (G 6-2 Jr.)

Outlook: There’s a question about who’ll be the go-to guy for the Mavs, but they have plenty of returnees who have the potential to thrive in this high-octane offensive system. UNO had the league’s third-least efficient defense last year. That’s where its players are looking to improve.

4. Oral Roberts

Last season: 17-14, 9-7 Summit League (T-4th)

Coach: Paul Mills (fourth season, 39-56 at ORU)

Last NCAA appearance: 2008

Returning starters: Max Abmas (G 6-1 So.), Kevin Obanor (F 6-8 Jr.)

Newcomer to watch: RJ Glasper (G 6-0 Sr.)

Outlook: What will be the foundation of Oral Roberts’ identity under Mills? The Golden Eagles seemed to reveal that last year. They took care of the ball and brought tenacity to their defensive approach. They do have to replace a couple playmakers but they seem to be trending upward.

5. UMKC

Last season: 16-14, 8-7 WAC (4th)

Coach: Billy Donlon (second season, 16-14 at UMKC)

Last NCAA appearance: None

Returning starters: Brandon McKissic (G 6-3 Sr.)

Newcomer to watch: Hidde Roessink (F 6-10 So.)

Outlook: The Roos are back in the Summit League after a seven-year absence. The return just makes sense, geographically and logistically. And now UMKC hopes to make a splash right away. It could happen. Donlon’s group exceeded expectations last year. They could do it again.

6. South Dakota

Last season: 20-12, 10-6 Summit League (3rd)

Coach: Todd Lee (third season, 33-29 at SD)

Last NCAA appearance: None

Returning starters: Stanley Umude (G 6-6 Sr.)

Newcomer to watch: Brady Heiman (F 6-11 So.)

Outlook: The Coyotes are trying to work in nine new players during an offseason defined by quarantines, Zoom meetings and schedule disruptions. Not ideal. They’ll lean heavily on Umude, certainly. But there could be considerable growing pains for a young group.

7. North Dakota

Last season: 15-18, 7-9 Summit League (6th)

Coach: Paul Sather (second season, 15-18 at ND)

Last NCAA appearance: 2017

Returning starters: Filip Rebraca (F 6-9 Jr.), De’Sean Allen-Eikens (G 6-6 So.)

Newcomer to watch: Caleb Nero (G 6-2 So.)

Outlook: The Fighting Hawks were the surprise team in last season’s Summit League tournament. As the No. 6 seed, they made a run all the way to the title game. Can they carry over the momentum into this season? It’s possible. But the league’s top scorer, Marlon Stewart, is no longer around to lead the way.

8. Denver

Last season: 7-24, 3-13 Summit League (8th)

Coach: Rodney Billups (46-75, fifth season at Denver)

Last NCAA appearance: None

Returning starters: Jase Townsend (G 6-3 Jr.), Taelyr Gatlin (G 6-3 Jr.), Robert Jones (F 6-10 So.)

Newcomer to watch: Frank Ryder (F 6-10 Sr.)

Outlook: The future looked bright after the first two years of Billups’ tenure. The Pioneers tied for fourth in the league, then finished third. But it’s been a struggle since. Denver has amassed six total wins against Summit League competition in the last two years.

9. Western Illinois

Last season: 5-21, 2-14 Summit League (9th)

Coach: Rob Jeter (first season)

Last NCAA appearance: None

Returning starters: None

Newcomer to watch: Marcus Watson Jr. (G 6-0 Fr.)

Outlook: This is a full-on reset for Western Illinois. The Leathernecks have 14 newcomers. Fourteen! They lost 93.5% of the scoring from last year’s team. Jeter and his coaches will have their hands full as they try to set standards and establish a new culture.

All-Summit League predictions

First team

Noah Freidel, South Dakota State

Douglas Wilson, South Dakota State

Matt Pile, UNO

Kevin Obanor, Oral Roberts

Stanley Umude, South Dakota

Player of the year

Douglas Wilson, South Dakota State

Freshman of the year

Marcus Watson Jr., Western Illinois

Newcomer of the year

Donald Carter III, North Dakota State

Sixth Man of the year

Baylor Scheierman, South Dakota State

Defensive player of the year

Matt Pile, UNO

Coach of the year

Eric Henderson, South Dakota State

Meet the 2020-21 UNO men's basketball team

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert