Summit League men's basketball outlook, players to watch for 2020-21 season

Outlook: The Coyotes are trying to work in nine new players during an offseason defined by quarantines, Zoom meetings and schedule disruptions. Not ideal. They’ll lean heavily on Umude, certainly. But there could be considerable growing pains for a young group.

Outlook: The Fighting Hawks were the surprise team in last season’s Summit League tournament. As the No. 6 seed, they made a run all the way to the title game. Can they carry over the momentum into this season? It’s possible. But the league’s top scorer, Marlon Stewart, is no longer around to lead the way.