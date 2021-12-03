Summit League tabs NCHC's Josh Fenton as next commissioner

Josh Fenton has directed UNO's hockey conference since 2013. Now he'll lead the league in which the rest of the Mavericks' teams participate.

Fenton was named the next commissioner of the Summit League, as announced Friday by the Summit League's president's council. Fenton will serve as a special consultant to the league beginning Jan. 1 and take over on a permanent basis on April 11.

He'll continue in his role as commissioner of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference until April. Summit League Deputy Commissioner Myndee Kay Larsen will continue to serve as the interim commissioner until Fenton's start date.

Fenton will take over for the Summit League's previous commissioner Tom Douple, who retired in October after 16 years.

"I am humbled and incredibly grateful to The Summit League Presidents and Chancellors for this outstanding opportunity to lead a great group of institutions during a period of unprecedented change in collegiate sports," Fenton said in a press release. "With a committed membership and bold thinking, I believe the League is well positioned to be an elite conference across the NCAA Division I landscape.