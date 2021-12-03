Summit League tabs NCHC's Josh Fenton as next commissioner

Josh Fenton has directed UNO's hockey conference since 2013. Now he'll lead the league in which the rest of the Mavericks' teams participate.
Fenton was named the next commissioner of the Summit League, as announced Friday by the Summit League's president's council. Fenton will serve as a special consultant to the league beginning Jan. 1 and take over on a permanent basis on April 11.
He'll continue in his role as commissioner of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference until April. Summit League Deputy Commissioner Myndee Kay Larsen will continue to serve as the interim commissioner until Fenton's start date.
Fenton will take over for the Summit League's previous commissioner Tom Douple, who retired in October after 16 years.
"I am humbled and incredibly grateful to The Summit League Presidents and Chancellors for this outstanding opportunity to lead a great group of institutions during a period of unprecedented change in collegiate sports," Fenton said in a press release. "With a committed membership and bold thinking, I believe the League is well positioned to be an elite conference across the NCAA Division I landscape.
"With already a strong foundation among the membership, a high commitment to the Division I student-athlete experience, and passionate fan bases, we will use these strengths to enhance student success experiences, while elevating The Summit League profile and brand across collegiate sports."
Fenton was the first commissioner of the NCHC, which began play in 2013 with UNO among its eight current members. The NCHC has produced 27 NCAA tournament teams, 12 combined Frozen Four appearances and four national champions.
UNO, Denver and North Dakota are all members of both the Summit League and NCHC.
“The Summit League has made a tremendous hire in Josh Fenton," former UNO A.D. Trev Alberts said in a press release. "I saw first-hand what he did to make the NCHC into the hockey conference power that it is and I know he will have the same drive, determination and vision with The Summit League. I’m happy for Josh and excited to see what all he will accomplish in his new role.”