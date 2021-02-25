Sydney Hampton throws one-hitter in UNO softball's win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

CONWAY, Ark. — Sydney Hampton threw a one-hitter to lead UNO to its first softball win this season, an 8-0 five-inning victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday.

Hampton walked the game's first batter before retiring 15 in a row. The lone hit came with two outs in the fifth.

UNO's offense scored all of its runs and had five extra-base hits in the first two innings. Izzy Eltze, a freshman from Crete, had a triple and a two-run home run.

Earlier in the day, UNO lost 9-1 to Central Arkansas. Lexi Burkhardt homered in the second inning for the Mavs' lone run.

UNO continues play at the Michelle Short Classic on Friday when it faces Missouri State and Pine Bluff.