KANSAS CITY — Omaha softball secured a series sweep of Kansas City as the Mavs won a pitchers dual 1-0 and used a five-run first to pull away 11-7 despite a two-hour rain delay Sunday afternoon.

Maggie O'Brien knocked in the lone run of the first game on a base hit that scored Olivia Aden.

That's all the UNO combination of Sydney Nuismer and Kamryn Meyer needed as the pitchers allowed just six hits and struck out five UMKC batters.

The Mavs (21-14, 7-4) stranded 10 Kangaroo batters to earn the win.

In the nightcap, UNO had three RBI singles and one run score on a Kansas City error — one of its five for the game — that scored two.

The Roos would roar back with six of their own in the third, but Omaha would add two runs in the sixth and seventh to hold off the rally.

Nuismer (10-7) earned both wins on the day, closing out Meyer's start by allowing one run on four hits in three innings of work. Meyer had nine strikeouts in her four innings.

Emma Durr led Omaha with three hits, three runs and two RBI. Lyndsey Tucker and Maddox Thomas also knocked in a pair of runs as UNO finished with 13 hits.

Omaha is back at home next weekend when the Mavs host South Dakota for a doubleheader starting Saturday at 1 p.m.

Omaha... 001 000 0 — 1 7 0

Kansas City... 000 000 0 — 0 6 0

W: Nuismer (9-7) L: Milan (0-6) 2B: UNO, Weber. UMKC, Noble, Smith.

Omaha (21-14, 7-4)... 502 002 2 — 11 13 3

Kansas City (6-36, 1-11)... 006 010 0 — 7 11 5

W: Nuismer (10-7) L: Stickel (1-10) 2B: UNO, Durr, Thomas. UMKC, McCrea, Nichols. HR: UMKC, Noble.