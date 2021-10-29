Taylor Ward makes the most of power plays to lead No. 10 UNO hockey to win over Long Island

Having a dangerous power play ​becomes that much easier with a scorer like Taylor Ward.

Ward had two goals and two assists during UNO power plays to lead the No. 10 Mavericks to a 6-0 win over Long Island on Friday night.

UNO (6-1) led 1-0 going into the third but broke through for three goals in the first 5 1/2 minutes of the period en route to their sixth straight win. The Mavs ultimately scored five times in the period.

Ward has scored six of his seven goals on the man advantage and has at least one power-play goal in five of the Mavs' seven games.

The Mavs are now 11 for 39 (28.2%) with the man-advantage after going 4 for 9 on Friday.

The Mavs, meanwhile, killed five penalties, and Isaiah Saville made 23 saves to earn his second shutout.

With approximately 14 minutes left in the first period, Long Island's Zack Bross went to the box for slashing.

Just 26 seconds into the power play, McManus buried a one-timer after a cross-ice pass from Ward. It was McManus' third goal of the season.

UNO didn't score in the second period despite outshooting the Sharks (2-4) 15-5.