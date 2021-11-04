Taylor Ward, nation's leading goal scorer, can add to total in UNO's series against Miami

He has seven goals and four assists in his last three games. He also has at least one point in every game.

But Ward, who led the team with 13 goals in 26 games last season, is quick to share credit.

“It makes it easier because of the great teammates I’ve got,” he said. “I just happen to be the guy who’s being rewarded.”

Ward is especially dangerous when UNO has the man advantage, as eight of his 10 goals have come on the power play. He’s also the national leader in that category with one more than Kopperud.

“Our power play has been pretty hot,” Ward said. “It helps when you’ve got five guys on the ice who are all threats to score.”

That includes Ward, who drew compliments from coach Mike Gabinet.

“Just the way he started this summer I felt that potentially this could be one of his best years,” the coach said. “His overall game is improving, and he’s playing as well away from the puck as he is with it.”

Gabinet added that Ward has made opponents pay for taking penalties over the first eight games.