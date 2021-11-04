Taylor Ward, nation's leading goal scorer, can add to total in UNO's series against Miami

Leading the nation in goals comes with a little risk, as UNO’s Taylor Ward has found out.
“The guys in the room have been giving me a little bit of a tough time,” he said. “I don’t even think I expected 10 goals at this point in the season.”
Ward, a senior forward from British Columbia, has more goals (10) than the Mavericks have played games (8). He is coming off a five-goal performance last weekend against Long Island, scoring two in one game and a hat trick in the other.
He leads the team with 16 points, which is tied for second nationally. His 10 goals are two more than runner-up Matthew Kopperud of Arizona State, who has played in 10 games.
Ward will seek to add to his total this weekend when 7-1 UNO hosts conference rival Miami in a two-game series beginning Friday at 7:07 p.m. at Baxter Arena. The Mavs are ranked ninth nationally with a seven-game win streak, their longest since 2012.
That scoring spree has not gone unnoticed. Ward was named the forward of the week and month in the NCHC, and also was named the national player of the month by the Hockey Commissioners Association.
He has seven goals and four assists in his last three games. He also has at least one point in every game.
But Ward, who led the team with 13 goals in 26 games last season, is quick to share credit.
“It makes it easier because of the great teammates I’ve got,” he said. “I just happen to be the guy who’s being rewarded.”
Ward is especially dangerous when UNO has the man advantage, as eight of his 10 goals have come on the power play. He’s also the national leader in that category with one more than Kopperud.
“Our power play has been pretty hot,” Ward said. “It helps when you’ve got five guys on the ice who are all threats to score.”
That includes Ward, who drew compliments from coach Mike Gabinet.
“Just the way he started this summer I felt that potentially this could be one of his best years,” the coach said. “His overall game is improving, and he’s playing as well away from the puck as he is with it.”
Gabinet added that Ward has made opponents pay for taking penalties over the first eight games.
“When we’re on the power play is definitely where you see Taylor’s skill level,” he said. “He’s an intelligent player with the puck and has an elite stick.”
Another player who enters this weekend on a roll is Isaiah Saville. The junior has been named the league’s goalie of the week three times and lowered his goals-against average to 1.55.
His six wins also tie him for the national lead among netminders.
“Our quick start hasn’t come as a surprise,” Saville said. “We’ve built a culture here and prepare the right way, so it’s not a fluke.”
The Miami series will close out UNO’s 10-game homestand. The Mavs will open league play after four nonconference series, and Saville said the Mavs will need to be ready.
“Miami is a good team,” he said. “We take each game one at a time and we don’t focus on the win streak or individual stats.”
The RedHawks traditionally play UNO tough. The teams split a pair of games last season, with the Mavs winning 2-1 and losing 1-0.
“We’ve been in some tight games already,” Gabinet said. “We just need to prepare properly and be ready for Friday night.”
Notes
» After Ward’s team-leading 16 points, four players — Chayse Primeau, Brannon McManus, Brandon Scanlin and Tyler Weiss — are tied for second with nine points each.
» Scanlin and Weiss are tied for the assist lead with eight.
» Miami enters the game with a 1-4-1 record. The RedHawks haven’t won since a season-opening 7-4 victory at Ferris State.
» Miami has not lost a game by more than two goals and one of the RedHawks’ setbacks came in overtime.
» Swedish goalie Ludvig Persson posted a shutout win over the Mavs last season as a freshman. He was a preseason all-conference selection this year.
» Miami is led by Chris Bergeron, in his third season as head coach. Like Mike Gabinet, Bergeron is now coaching at his alma mater.
