Taylor Ward records a hat trick in No. 10 UNO hockey's win over Long Island

Senior forward Taylor Ward helped UNO make it a long night for Long Island.
Ward scored a hat trick to lead the Mavericks to a 7-1 win Saturday night at Baxter Arena. He scored five goals in the two-game series and leads the team with 10.
UNO also stretched its win streak to seven and will carry a 7-1 record into next weekend's conference series against Miami.
"It's a great group effort," Ward said. "It makes my job easier."
The Mavs bounced back after surrendering a goal in the opening minute. UNO scored the next seven, including a four-goal barrage in the second period.
UNO goalie Austin Roden, making his first start of the season, got off to a shaky start. Long Island scored on its first shot when Marty Westhaver lit the lamp just 24 seconds into the game.
"Obviously it wasn't an ideal start," Roden said. "I have a good mental game and I just had to shake it off."
The Mavericks tied it three minutes later while enjoying a two-man advantage. Ward fired home a shot from the slot, his seventh power play goal of the season.
UNO went ahead midway through the period when defenseman Kirby Proctor notched his second of the year. He moved in from the blue line and fired a high shot over goalie Vincent Purpura's shoulder.
UNO's big second period included Ward's second of the game and goals from three players who tallied their first of the season. Defensemen Jake Harrison and Davis Pennington scored their first collegiate goals, followed by Jimmy Glynn's third career goal.
Glynn's goal was shorthanded and spelled the end for Sharks' starting goalie Purpura, who was replaced by Brandon Perrone.
Ward completed his hat trick with 12:55 left in the game. He fired a shot through a defenseman's legs and past Perrone.
"It was a great effort by our team," UNO coach Mike Gabinet said. "We responded with one of our most complete games of the season."
UNO outscored Long Island, in its second season of Division I play, 13-2 in the series. That included the Mavs' season-high total of seven Saturday night.
It also is UNO's longest win streak since 2012 and is one shy of the school record for victories (8).
