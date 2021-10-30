Taylor Ward records a hat trick in No. 10 UNO hockey's win over Long Island

Senior forward Taylor Ward helped UNO make it a long night for Long Island.

Ward scored a hat trick to lead the Mavericks to a 7-1 win Saturday night at Baxter Arena. He scored five goals in the two-game series and leads the team with 10.

UNO also stretched its win streak to seven and will carry a 7-1 record into next weekend's conference series against Miami.

"It's a great group effort," Ward said. "It makes my job easier."

The Mavs bounced back after surrendering a goal in the opening minute. UNO scored the next seven, including a four-goal barrage in the second period.

​UNO goalie Austin Roden, making his first start of the season, got off to a shaky start. Long Island scored on its first shot when Marty Westhaver lit the lamp just 24 seconds into the game.

​"Obviously it wasn't an ideal start," Roden said. "I have a good mental game and I just had to shake it off."

The Mavericks tied it three minutes later while enjoying a two-man advantage. Ward fired home a shot from the slot, his seventh power play goal of the season.