Taylor Ward scores in overtime to give No. 12 UNO hockey win over No. 1 North Dakota

GREAT FORKS, N.D. — Taylor Ward scored 77 seconds into overtime to give No. 12 UNO a 3-2 win over No. 1 North Dakota on Friday night in the regular-season finale.
North Dakota was called from slashing 50 seconds into overtime and the Mavs quickly capitalized with the power-play goal as Brandon Scanlin and Kevin Conley earned assists.
UNO, which had lost its previous three games against the Fighting Hawks, took a 2-0 lead by scoring twice in a 14-second span early in the second period. Conley gave UNO the lead with a power-play goal, then Chayse Primeau followed with an even-strength goal.
The Fighting Hawks scored 10 minutes later on a goal by Jackson Keane, then they tied it 15 seconds into in the third on a Jordan Kawaguchi goal.
It stayed that way until early in overtime as UNO (14-9-1) snapped North Dakota's five-game win streak.
Isaiah Saville made 26 saves for the Mavs.
UNO next will face Denver in the first round of the NCHC playoffs on March 13 in Great Forks.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.
UNO (14-9-1).........................0 2 0 1—3
At North Dakota (18-5-1)......0 1 1 0—2
Second period: 1, UNO, Conley (Scanlin, Ward), 4:31, PP. 2, UNO, Primeau (Smallidge), 4:45. 3, ND, Keane (Jamernik, Blaisdell), 14:01.
Third period: 4, ND, Kawaguchi (Adams, Weatherby), :15.
Overtime: 5, UNO, Ward (Scanlin, Conley), 1:17, PP.
Shots on goal
UNO....3 6 10 1—20
ND......6 11 10 1—28
Power plays: UNO 2 of 3, ND 0 of 5.
Penalties-minutes: UNO 6-12, ND 4-8.
Goalies: UNO, Saville (28 shots, 26 saves), 61:17. ND, Thome (20 shots, 17 saves), 61:17.