Taylor Ward scores in overtime to give No. 12 UNO hockey win over No. 1 North Dakota
HOCKEY

Taylor Ward scores in overtime to give No. 12 UNO hockey win over No. 1 North Dakota

  • Updated
GREAT FORKS, N.D. — Taylor Ward scored 77 seconds into overtime to give No. 12 UNO a 3-2 win over No. 1 North Dakota on Friday night in the regular-season finale.

North Dakota was called from slashing 50 seconds into overtime and the Mavs quickly capitalized with the power-play goal as Brandon Scanlin and Kevin Conley earned assists.

UNO, which had lost its previous three games against the Fighting Hawks, took a 2-0 lead by scoring twice in a 14-second span early in the second period. Conley gave UNO the lead with a power-play goal, then Chayse Primeau followed with an even-strength goal.

The Fighting Hawks scored 10 minutes later on a goal by Jackson Keane, then they tied it 15 seconds into in the third on a Jordan Kawaguchi goal.

It stayed that way until early in overtime as UNO (14-9-1) snapped North Dakota's five-game win streak.

Isaiah Saville made 26 saves for the Mavs.

UNO next will face Denver in the first round of the NCHC playoffs on March 13 in Great Forks.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

UNO (14-9-1).........................0  2  0  1—3

At North Dakota (18-5-1)......0  1  1  0—2

Second period: 1, UNO, Conley (Scanlin, Ward), 4:31, PP. 2, UNO, Primeau (Smallidge), 4:45. 3, ND, Keane (Jamernik, Blaisdell), 14:01.

Third period: 4, ND, Kawaguchi (Adams, Weatherby), :15.

Overtime: 5, UNO, Ward (Scanlin, Conley), 1:17, PP.

Shots on goal

UNO....3    6  10  1—20

ND......6  11  10  1—28

Power plays: UNO 2 of 3, ND 0 of 5.

Penalties-minutes: UNO 6-12, ND 4-8.

Goalies: UNO, Saville (28 shots, 26 saves), 61:17. ND, Thome (20 shots, 17 saves), 61:17.

