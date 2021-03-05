Taylor Ward scores in overtime to give No. 12 UNO hockey win over No. 1 North Dakota

GREAT FORKS, N.D. — Taylor Ward scored 77 seconds into overtime to give No. 12 UNO a 3-2 win over No. 1 North Dakota on Friday night in the regular-season finale.

North Dakota was called from slashing 50 seconds into overtime and the Mavs quickly capitalized with the power-play goal as Brandon Scanlin and Kevin Conley earned assists.

UNO, which had lost its previous three games against the Fighting Hawks, took a 2-0 lead by scoring twice in a 14-second span early in the second period. Conley gave UNO the lead with a power-play goal, then Chayse Primeau followed with an even-strength goal.

The Fighting Hawks scored 10 minutes later on a goal by Jackson Keane, then they tied it 15 seconds into in the third on a Jordan Kawaguchi goal.

It stayed that way until early in overtime as UNO (14-9-1) snapped North Dakota's five-game win streak.

Isaiah Saville made 26 saves for the Mavs.

UNO next will face Denver in the first round of the NCHC playoffs on March 13 in Great Forks.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

