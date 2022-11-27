Tennessee State stuns Omaha women in final seconds

NASHVILLE — Tennessee State hit four free throws in the final 4.1 seconds to stun the Omaha women 74-72 Sunday afternoon.

The Mavericks snapped a 70-70 tie when Elena Pilakouta scored in the paint with 19 seconds left. Tennessee State missed a 3-pointer, but Sierra McCullough grabbed the offensive rebound, was fouled and hit two free throws with 4.1 seconds left.

UNO inbounded the ball, but Tennessee State's Erica Haynes-​Overton stole it and was fouled with 0.3 seconds left. She hit both free throws to provide the final margin. Haynes-Overton finished with a season-high 32 points.

The Mavs shot the ball well, connecting on 49% on its field goals, including eight 3-pointers, and were 14 of 15 from the foul line. But turnovers were Omaha's downfall as it committed 27 that led to 33 Tennessee State points.

Aaliyah Stanley led UNO with a season-high 24 points and seven rebounds, while Pilakouta scored eight of her 14 points in the last five minutes. Grace Cave had a solid all-around game as the Weeping Water grad had 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.

UNO drops to 3-3 and next goes to Pepperdine on Thursday.