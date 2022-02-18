'The Fidler was on the loose!' UNO guard's buzzer beater makes ESPN

In a tough season, UNO basketball guard Frankie Fidler has been a consistent silver lining.

The Bellevue West graduate leads the team in scoring and is tied for the team lead in steals. And he's twice delivered game-winning baskets for a Maverick squad that has only five wins in 2022.

His second buzzer-beater - in UNO's 72-69 comeback win over Denver - became the best thing ESPN host Scott Van Pelt saw on Thursday night.

Fidler didn't just nail the game-winning 3-pointer. He scored the last 11 points of the game. And SVP showed all 11 of those points - a putback shot, a 3-point play, a jab-stepped 3-pointer and, finally, the game-winning 3-pointer.

As ESPN hosts are wont to do, Van Pelt became fascinated with Fidler's last name. He put a "the" in front of it, likely as a nod to the Batman villain, The Riddler.

"Omaha was down eight with two minutes left, and then The Fidler was on the loose!" Van Pelt said of Fidler's game-winning 3. "All three of these. Who's got next? Nobody! The game's over. Way to go, Frankie."

Fidler's 3 doubled as the last shot UNO will take this season at Baxter Arena. Thursday served as the Mavs' final home game. They'll end the regular season with road games at Western Illinois and St. Thomas and have the inside track to secure the No. 8 seed in the Summit League Tournament.

