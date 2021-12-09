The next challenge for UNO hockey — a road trip to a top-five team

“We weren’t on top of our game and that was the disappointing result,” he said. “In the NCHC, you can’t take a night off.”

The national rankings reflect that as six league teams are in the top 14, led by the No. 4 Broncos. Western Michigan (12-4, 5-3) is in second place in the conference.

The Broncos also enter this weekend as one of the hottest teams in the league, riding a six-game win streak. Part of that credit goes to Papillion-La Vista graduate Ethen Frank, who leads the nation in goals with 15.

Senior forward Drew Worrad is second nationally in scoring with 26 points. He has five goals and a nation-leading 21 assists.

“They’re a great team with a lot of depth,” Gabinet said. “These will be our last two games before the break and we want to end on a positive note.”

Gabinet said the Mavs continue to get players back from the injured list, though he didn’t go into specifics.

Conley said another challenge is playing at Lawson Arena, the cozy home of the Broncos. The facility opened in 1974 and seats 3,600 fans, making it one of the smallest — and most intimidating — rinks in the league.