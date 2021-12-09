The next challenge for UNO hockey — a road trip to a top-five team

UNO hockey will put its recent home loss in the rear-view mirror as it hits the road for a tough series this weekend.
The 14th-ranked Mavericks will play a pair of games at fourth-ranked Western Michigan on Friday and Saturday. Game time both nights at Lawson Arena in Kalamazoo is 6:07 p.m. CT.
UNO fell four notches in the USCHO national rankings following its 4-0 loss last Saturday night against unranked Colorado College. That dropped UNO to 12-4 overall and 3-3 in the NCHC.
Coach Mike Gabinet said he hopes his Mavs put that loss behind them while preparing for the two games this weekend that will close out the first half of the schedule.
“We want to reflect a little bit and make sure we learn from the past,” he said. “But we’re going to be playing a great team and our focus has to be on Western Michigan.”
Gabinet said the loss to the Tigers was unexpected, coming off a strong week of practice and a 4-3 victory the previous night.
“We addressed it because it’s not something you scoop under the rug,” he said. “Our juice just didn’t seem to be there, so we need to continue to grow and get better.”
Team captain Kevin Conley agreed.
“We weren’t on top of our game and that was the disappointing result,” he said. “In the NCHC, you can’t take a night off.”
The national rankings reflect that as six league teams are in the top 14, led by the No. 4 Broncos. Western Michigan (12-4, 5-3) is in second place in the conference.
The Broncos also enter this weekend as one of the hottest teams in the league, riding a six-game win streak. Part of that credit goes to Papillion-La Vista graduate Ethen Frank, who leads the nation in goals with 15.
Senior forward Drew Worrad is second nationally in scoring with 26 points. He has five goals and a nation-leading 21 assists.
“They’re a great team with a lot of depth,” Gabinet said. “These will be our last two games before the break and we want to end on a positive note.”
Gabinet said the Mavs continue to get players back from the injured list, though he didn’t go into specifics.
Conley said another challenge is playing at Lawson Arena, the cozy home of the Broncos. The facility opened in 1974 and seats 3,600 fans, making it one of the smallest — and most intimidating — rinks in the league.
“It feels like their fans are right on top of you,” he said. “It’s a hostile environment but in a way it’s still kind of fun.”
Notes
» Taylor Ward continues to lead the Mavs in goals (12) and points (21). The senior forward has been held to one goal and one assist the past six games.
» UNO’s Austin Roden (4-1) has a goals-against average of 2.05. Isaiah Saville (8-3) isn’t far behind at 2.14.
» The 1,400 who fill the raucous student section at Broncos home games are called the “Lawson Lunatics.”
» Pat Ferschweiler is in his first season as Western Michigan’s head coach. He took over for Andy Murray, who led the team 10 years.
» UNO holds a 30-21-6 edge in the series.
