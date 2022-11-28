 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
There Omaha hockey players earn NCHC weekly honors

Three Omaha hockey players are being honored by the NCHC for their performances this past weekend against No. 1  Denver.

Matt Miller was named the league's Forward of the Week after scoring three goals and adding two assists against the Pioneers. He scored twice in the Mavericks' 3-0 win Friday night.

Jonny Tychonick earned Defenseman of the Week honors by tallying four assists. He assisted on all three goals Friday.

Jake Kucharski, who posted the shutout Friday, was named Goaltender of the Week. He steered aside 22 shots that night to earn his second award of the season.

UNO plays host to 14th-ranked Western Michigan in a pair of games this weekend.

Here is UNO hockey's schedule for the 2022-23 season.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

