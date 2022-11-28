There Omaha hockey players earn NCHC weekly honors

Three Omaha hockey players are being honored by the NCHC for their performances this past weekend against No. 1 Denver.
Matt Miller was named the league's Forward of the Week after scoring three goals and adding two assists against the Pioneers. He scored twice in the Mavericks' 3-0 win Friday night.
Jonny Tychonick earned Defenseman of the Week honors by tallying four assists. He assisted on all three goals Friday.
Jake Kucharski, who posted the shutout Friday, was named Goaltender of the Week. He steered aside 22 shots that night to earn his second award of the season.
UNO plays host to 14th-ranked Western Michigan in a pair of games this weekend.
Here is UNO hockey's schedule for the 2022-23 season.
Photos: UNO Hockey hosts North Dakota
UNO's Cameron Berg, right, and North Dakota's Matteo Costantini fight for control of the puck in the first period on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota's Chris Jandric, left, collides with Jimmy Glynn in the first period on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO goalie Jake Kucharski stops a shot from North Dakota in the first period on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jake Pivonka fires a shot North Dakota goalie Drew DeRidder in the first period on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Kirby Proctor, right, tries to slow down North Dakota's Jackson Blake in the first period on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jonny Tychonick tries to shoot the puck past North Dakota goalie Drew DeRidder in the second period on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota's Ty Farmer falls onto goalie Drew DeRidder while Cooper Moore tries to keep UNO's Kaden Bohlsen away in the second period on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota's Ty Farmer falls onto goalie Drew DeRidder while Cooper Moore tries to keep UNO's Kaden Bohlsen away in the second period on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Jonny Tychonick knocks down North Dakota's Brent Johnson in the second period on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO goalie Jake Kucharski watches the puck float by as he falls on his back in the first period against North Dakota on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota goalie Drew DeRidder shows UNO's Tyler Rollwagen, left, and North Dakota's Chris Jandric, top, the puck during a stoppage in play during the second period on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Tyler Weiss skates across center ice against North Dakota on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
