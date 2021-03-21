'This team was built to play with the big boys': UNO hockey earns NCAA tournament bid

The other two teams in that regional, No. 2 seed Minnesota State and No. 3 seed Quinnipiac, will play Saturday at 3 p.m.

The two winners will play Sunday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

This will be the fourth NCAA tournament appearance for UNO. The Mavs previously qualified in 2006, 2011 and 2015.

UNO reached the tourney semifinals, known as the Frozen Four, in 2015.

The Mavs went 14-9-1 during the regular season and finished fourth in the eight-team NCHC. UNO was predicted to finish sixth in the preseason.

Gabinet’s squad surrendered three third-period goals in its 5-4 NCHC playoff loss to Denver. But the Mavs did enough during the regular season, including two wins over top-ranked North Dakota, to net the NCAA bid.

UNO also might have been the beneficiary of a bad break for the St. Lawrence hockey program. That team would have been in the playoff field but backed out Sunday when head coach Brent Brekke tested positive for COVID-19.