Three homers power Rutgers to win over UNO baseball

Rutgers hit two home runs in the sixth inning and another in the seventh to pull away for a 7-1 win over UNO Saturday at Anderson Field.
Rutgers, which was shutout Friday, led 1-0 before the home runs gave the Scarlet Knights a cushion.
UNO scored its run on an Eddie Rosario sacrifice fly in the ninth. Jack Lombardi had three of the Mavs' six hits.
UNO and Rutgers will complete its series at 11 a.m. Sunday.
