Three Mavs drive in three runs apiece in UNO baseball's win over Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. — Mike Boeve, Keil Krumwiede and Eduardo Rosario drove in three runs each to lead UNO to a 13-0 blanking of Western Illinois on Friday.

UNO started to pull away with a five-run third inning. Boeve drove in two with a double and then the next three batters — Krumwiede, Rosario and Parker Smejkal — also delivered RBI hits.

Grant Goldston finished the day with four hits, while Masen Prososki scored four times.

Joey Machado improved to 5-3 as he threw five shutout innings.

UNO (21-23) will play its regular-season finale at 2 p.m. Saturday at Western Illinois.