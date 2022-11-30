Tim Walters signs multi-year extension to remain Omaha women's soccer coach

Tim Walters has signed a multi-year contract extension to remain head coach of the Omaha women’s soccer team.

Walters, who has coached the Mavericks the past six seasons, has more than 40 wins. He led UNO to its first Summit League title this year to earn the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

“We are thrilled to have Tim continue as the leader of our women’s soccer program,” vice chancellor of athletics Adrian Dowell said. “Under Tim’s leadership, the program has continued to elevate, highlighted by advancing to three Summit League championship games and capturing this year’s title.”

Walters, who has coached 24 all-league selections, thanked the administration for its vote of confidence. He also gave thanks to his players.

“I love working with them,” he said. “And look forward to sharing more success on and off the field in the coming years.”