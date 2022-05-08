Timely hits elude UNO baseball in loss to South Dakota State

South Dakota State used timely hits to pull away for an 8-3 win over UNO in the rubber game of their weekend series at Anderson Field.

SDSU improved to 9-7 in Summit League play while the Mavericks (11-7) are a game ahead of the Jackrabbits for third place. North Dakota State is percentage points ahead of Oral Roberts for the league lead — UNO hosts ORU next weekend.

The Mavs (21-24) are 2-6 in their past eight games, and coach Evan Porter said his team needs to find a way to be playing its best baseball in the coming weeks.

"You can't take a day off, games off, innings off, pitches off when you want to win a championship, and that's the goal," Porter said.

SDSU scored six of its runs with two outs, and took advantage of seven UNO walks.

The Jackrabbits led 1-0 after five as UNO stranded runners in scoring position in the second, third and fifth innings. Starter Charlie Bell (4-4) worked into the sixth, but SDSU seized control by scoring twice in the sixth and seventh. All four runs came across with two outs, including Henry George's two-run single that made it 5-0.

"Timely hitting is another separator in championship teams," Porter said. "We've had it at moments this spring, but we didn't have it today."

The Mavs scored twice in the bottom of the seventh on a Jack Lombardi groundout and an error, but SDSU regained control with three runs in the next inning. That included a solo home run by Waverly grad Thatcher Kozal.

UNO scored in the ninth on Lombardi's single. Lombardi, Harrison Denk and Noah Greise each had two hits for the Mavs, who return to action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Creighton.

SDSU (18-19, 9-7) ........ 000 102 230—8 11 1

At UNO (21-24, 11-7) .... 000 000 201—3 10 0

W: Bishop, 3-3. L: Bell, 4-4. 2B: SDS, Hackman 2, McDonald, Nelson. UNO, Greise, Denk. HR: SDS, Ira, Kozal.

